Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in ottawa

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not

Warm up with treats after an icy adventure. 🧇⛸

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not
@ville_gatineau | Instagram, Megan Renaud | Narcity

January can feel like a boring month where you don't know what to do with yourself post-holiday season. It doesn't have to be!

Whether you're looking to get outside and experience some winter adventures or stay warm and treat yourself, here are nine things to do in Ottawa this weekend that won't break the bank.

Glide on a city ice trail

Price: Free entry

Address: 185 Ruisseau-de-la-Brasserie Pathway, Hull, QC

Why You Need To Go: Open daily until 10 p.m. this creek skating trail in the heart of downtown Gatineau will have you skating under picturesque bridges and through a city landscape. Access to the ice is from Rue Taylor off of Rue Montcalm where you'll find a trailer and washrooms.

Website

Dine in a cozy outdoor booth

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not

Courtesy of Hunter's Public House

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: East coast pub

Address: 4750 Bank St. Unit 1, Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa pub has a winter patio set up with wooden booths that block the wind, each with its own heater. They also have a fire pit area to warm up with hot food including stews and hot french press coffees.

Menu

Go tubing at a snow park

Price: Entrance for non-residents $10; tube rental $6

Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can race on a tube down a snow-covered hill day or night at Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon. Night tubing is open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Website

Warm up in a tropical plant haven

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Orléans, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can hunt for a new houseplant while wandering through the garden centre and greenhouse of Robert Plante Greenhouses. They have all the plants you could want and then some. Transport yourself somewhere tropical near their citrus trees and cacti collection.

Website

Feast on poutine

Price: 💸

Address: 311 Blvd. Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: La Pataterie Hullouise is one of the best places for poutine around Ottawa. The family size of fries, gravy and cheese curds will have you feasting all day. You can add your choice of toppings or go for the classic.

Menu

Discover sculptures of ice along the river

Price: Free

Address: Voyageurs Pathway, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: In Alymer Quebec, along the Ottawa River, handmade ice sculptures resembling inunnguat have started appearing, and even the snowstorm can't bring them down. They make for a beautiful addition to a winter hike near the water. The best place to park and walk from is the Parking du Parc des Rapides-Deschênes.

Website

Hunt for deals at an overstock store

Address: 2444 Wildwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Quick Pick is a new liquidation store in Ottawa offering crazy low prices on anything from clothing and accessories to electronics. On Fridays, everything is $25 but the price goes down daily with everything priced at $1 on Wednesdays. They're opening a second location soon.

Website

Eat a sugary breakfast on a stick

Price: $10+

Cuisine: Waffle Pops

Address: Ottawa pick up or delivery

Why You Need To Go: If you love waffles, you should try the decadent treats on a stick from Wafflie Pops Co. The menu includes waffle toppings from chocolate and fruit to fun cereals, and they offer specialty desserts for different holidays.

Menu

Skate a secret ice trail in the Valley

Price: Free

Address: 17 Double Dip Rd., Deep River, ON

Why You Need To Go: In the town of Deep River you'll find a forest skating trail at Grouse Park, lined with twinkly lights that is free to use. The ice trail is open daily and has picnic tables and benches for resting and tying skates.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
winter in ottawa

Inunnguat Made Of Ice Have Appeared Near The Ottawa River & They're Pure Winter Magic

The sculptures — commonly referred to as "inukshuks" — are still intact after the snowstorm.

@brandon_onthego | Instagram

If you've gone on a hike near water in Canada, particularly up North, you may have noticed man-made sculptures created where you can find flat rocks. These structures are symbolic of Inuit culture and have many uses.

Inuksuit (singular: inukshuk) are structures made of flat stones stacked on top of each other and were originally meant for communication and used as landmarks. Inunnguat, on the other hand, are the ones that resemble people and usually have two legs.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

A New Outdoor Ice Rink Is Opening Near Ottawa & It's Bigger Than 6 NHL Rinks

It's free to skate!

Courtesy of Municipality of North Grenville

There is a new outdoor ice rink opening near Ottawa and it's free to use.

The Kemptville Community Skateway is a skating rink on Kemptville Creek and is about the size of six NHL hockey rinks. It was opened and maintained last year for the first time in decades, and has grown in size since.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

This Historic Ice Rink In Ottawa Is Open & You Can Warm Up Next To A Crackling Fire

You'll have to book in advance!

@caroline.kelly__ | Instagram, @tarabeauport | Instagram

The Rideau Hall skating rink has been a place for locals to skate in Ottawa since 1872. While you twirl around this maintained rink, you can wonder at the years of history that took place on these grounds.

The skating experience looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, and reservations are required to be booked ahead of time.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

Former Ottawa Senators Player Chris Neil Opened Ottawa's Newest Skating Trail & Ice Rink

Warm up by a fire pit in a forest of pines.🌲

@icelyndskating | Instagram

A new outdoor skating trail and ice rink just opened in Ottawa's west end, by none other than Ottawa Senator's former right-winger Chris Neil, and some partners.

The Icelynd skating trail is about two kilometres long winding through a forest of pines. There is also an outdoor rink complete with sideboards that is available to rent.

Keep Reading Show less