9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend Regardless If You're Obsessed With Winter Or Not
Warm up with treats after an icy adventure. 🧇⛸
January can feel like a boring month where you don't know what to do with yourself post-holiday season. It doesn't have to be!
Whether you're looking to get outside and experience some winter adventures or stay warm and treat yourself, here are nine things to do in Ottawa this weekend that won't break the bank.
Glide on a city ice trail
Price: Free entry
Address: 185 Ruisseau-de-la-Brasserie Pathway, Hull, QC
Why You Need To Go: Open daily until 10 p.m. this creek skating trail in the heart of downtown Gatineau will have you skating under picturesque bridges and through a city landscape. Access to the ice is from Rue Taylor off of Rue Montcalm where you'll find a trailer and washrooms.
Dine in a cozy outdoor booth
Courtesy of Hunter's Public House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: East coast pub
Address: 4750 Bank St. Unit 1, Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa pub has a winter patio set up with wooden booths that block the wind, each with its own heater. They also have a fire pit area to warm up with hot food including stews and hot french press coffees.
Go tubing at a snow park
Price: Entrance for non-residents $10; tube rental $6
Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can race on a tube down a snow-covered hill day or night at Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon. Night tubing is open on Fridays and Saturdays.
Warm up in a tropical plant haven
Address: 4228 Navan Rd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hunt for a new houseplant while wandering through the garden centre and greenhouse of Robert Plante Greenhouses. They have all the plants you could want and then some. Transport yourself somewhere tropical near their citrus trees and cacti collection.
Feast on poutine
Price: 💸
Address: 311 Blvd. Saint-Joseph, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: La Pataterie Hullouise is one of the best places for poutine around Ottawa. The family size of fries, gravy and cheese curds will have you feasting all day. You can add your choice of toppings or go for the classic.
Discover sculptures of ice along the river
Price: Free
Address: Voyageurs Pathway, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: In Alymer Quebec, along the Ottawa River, handmade ice sculptures resembling inunnguat have started appearing, and even the snowstorm can't bring them down. They make for a beautiful addition to a winter hike near the water. The best place to park and walk from is the Parking du Parc des Rapides-Deschênes.
Hunt for deals at an overstock store
Address: 2444 Wildwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Quick Pick is a new liquidation store in Ottawa offering crazy low prices on anything from clothing and accessories to electronics. On Fridays, everything is $25 but the price goes down daily with everything priced at $1 on Wednesdays. They're opening a second location soon.
Eat a sugary breakfast on a stick
Price: $10+
Cuisine: Waffle Pops
Address: Ottawa pick up or delivery
Why You Need To Go: If you love waffles, you should try the decadent treats on a stick from Wafflie Pops Co. The menu includes waffle toppings from chocolate and fruit to fun cereals, and they offer specialty desserts for different holidays.
Skate a secret ice trail in the Valley
Price: Free
Address: 17 Double Dip Rd., Deep River, ON
Why You Need To Go: In the town of Deep River you'll find a forest skating trail at Grouse Park, lined with twinkly lights that is free to use. The ice trail is open daily and has picnic tables and benches for resting and tying skates.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.