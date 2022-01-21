Inunnguat Made Of Ice Have Appeared Near The Ottawa River & They're Pure Winter Magic
The sculptures — commonly referred to as "inukshuks" — are still intact after the snowstorm.
If you've gone on a hike near water in Canada, particularly up North, you may have noticed man-made sculptures created where you can find flat rocks. These structures are symbolic of Inuit culture and have many uses.
Inuksuit (singular: inukshuk) are structures made of flat stones stacked on top of each other and were originally meant for communication and used as landmarks. Inunnguat, on the other hand, are the ones that resemble people and usually have two legs.
Now these inunnguat are made of ice. These beautiful frozen structures have been spotted in Aylmer, Quebec along the Ottawa River and they look like Canadian winter magic.
These glistening ice creations are a wonderful surprise to see along the Ottawa River. They create a great opportunity to walk along Voyageurs Pathway to admire the handiwork, take photos during sunset or find ice pieces and add to the collection.
The structures not far from the Deschênes Rapids, and the best spot to park and walk from is the Parking du Parc des Rapides-Deschênes.
From the parking lot, you will turn right and walk along the pathway to find the inunnguat. The water will be on your left.
Ice Sculptures on the Ottawa River
Price: Free
Address: Voyageurs Pathway, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can go on a beautiful winter walk and find some sparkling ice sculptures that have magically appeared. Feel free to find some ice pieces and make your own for others to enjoy.
