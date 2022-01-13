Trending Tags

winter in ottawa

Adorable Snow Bears Are Back In Ottawa & You Can Find Them On This Popular Winter Trail

Count how many you can spot. ❄️🐻

Ottawa Staff Writer
@26.2orbust | Instagram, Courtesy of Maggie Glossop

If you've walked near the river and woods in the Westboro neighbourhood these past few winters, you've likely noticed the welcoming committee of cute bears made out of snow.

These snow creatures are created each winter along the Kichi Sibi Winter Trail (previously called the SJAM winter trail) by a local resident, Maggie. They are back and already spreading joy this season.

Adorable Snow Bears Are Back In Ottawa & You Can Find Them On This Popular Winter Trail Courtesy of Maggie Glossop

Her brother Peter, who is one of the groomers for the winter trail, mentioned four years ago that the snow along the trail was good for making snowmen and it would be a fun idea to add something here to welcome skiers and walkers.

"The first bears I made return every year to the opening midway along the woods, north of the parkway, east of Island Park Drive," Maggie told Narcity.

Maggie also said, "... it just seemed obvious to make more snow bears while walking the trails and feeding the birds. So, whenever the snow was suitable, I would add another bear to the clan which just grew and grew - as did the response to them."

There has not been a lot of snow suitable for creating yet this season, there are seven bears so far, but last year there ended up being over 20 bears in the wooded area along the trail.

While Maggie makes most of the bears and remakes them if they begin to melt, she encourages others to join in. Last year she spotted the addition of a couple of new bears and a little snow bunny that were not her own.

Take a stroll into a winter wonderland and count how many cute snow bears you can see climbing through the trees.

Snow Bears on Kichi Sibi Winter Trail

Adorable Snow Bears Are Back In Ottawa & You Can Find Them On This Popular Winter Trail

Courtesy of Maggie Glossop

Price: Free

Address: Ottawa River Pathway and Island Park Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ski, walk, bike or snowshoe along this popular multi-use trail in Ottawa, featuring lovely views over the Ottawa River. Every winter, adorable snow bears reappear in the Kichi Sibi woods section of the trail. You never know when new ones will appear.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

