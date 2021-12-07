Trending Tags

This Island Hike Near Ottawa Has Snowy Forest Trails & Bubblegum Pink Sunsets

Add this to your bucket list of winter views ☃️

@magaliekayrouz | Instagram, @jasonventures | Instagram

If you're looking for an epic sunset view and a beautiful winter hike, Morris Island Conservation Area is the place to explore.

This island hiking trail is surrounded by the Ottawa River, full of lush forests, and features a bridge for easy sunset spotting.

Located 50 minutes west of downtown Ottawa, this conservation area is comprised of a double loop hiking trail. The total length of trails is around 6 kilometres, but since there are two loops, with some side trails, you can shorten your hike.

If you're hoping to reach the bridge first for the sunset, take Old Voyageur and Miner's Trail, left at the trailhead.

The hike is wheelchair accessible for a portion of the trail, and has picnic locations and restrooms at the parking lot. Don't forget your phone or camera to catch those breathtaking views!

Warm up after your adventure in the quaint town of Arnprior, only 15 minutes from the hike, and full of cozy places to grab a bite.

Morris Island Conservation Area

Price: $6 per vehicle

Address: 156 Morris Island Dr., Fitzroy Harbour, ON

Why You Need To Go: This easy hiking trail is magical in the winter with snowy evergreens and frozen waters. It features amazing sunset views from various angles of the island.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

