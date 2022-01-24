Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa hikes

7 Best Hikes Near Ottawa For Sunsets & Sunrises, According To Local Hiking Blogger

Epic vista & lookout views.

Ottawa Staff Writer
7 Best Hikes Near Ottawa For Sunsets & Sunrises, According To Local Hiking Blogger
@anne_joyce | Instagram, @brandon_onthego | Instagram

If you're looking for new hiking trails around Ottawa with unbeatable scenery, you should check out these seven trails with epic vista views and lookout points.

Narcity spoke with Ottawa-region-based hiking blogger Vickie of Girl Gone Good, and she gave us her top hikes in the area for the best sunrises and sunsets.

Vickie is a military veteran and experienced hiker who promotes everyday wellness and getting out to explore nature. She has created Ottawa hiking guides along with other outdoorsy merchandise, with proceeds donated to mental health and conservation efforts. She's a true wanderer and is a knowledge base of local hikes and small shops nearby.

She also gave us some tips for sunrise and sunset hikes. Plan to arrive at your viewing location 45 minutes prior to sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset time so you don't miss it. "A huge tip is to hike the trail during the day first," she explained that this helps to get familiar with the area and not get lost when the trail looks different in the dark.

Manitou Mountain

"Park at the Barrett Chute parking lot and follow the trail up, you want to get to the Skywalk loop. It's at the Skywalk loop, either at that location or right at the top of where the ski lift is, are the two best sunrise viewpoints," Vickie said, "What I like about that one is that the sun rises right over Calabogie Lake, and if you look down at the lake it looks like a bear."

Best Views: Sunrise.

Price: Free

Address: Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON

Website

Mont Morissette

"Mont Morissette has three main trails, you could either park at the base and hike trail one up to the tower or (if it's plowed) you could drive up to the tower, " Vickie told Narcity, "It offers a 360-degree view of the Outaouais region and is probably one of more magical sunrise sunset spots around. You're usually above the clouds... After that, you could hike trail one or two down."

She also mentioned, "The reason I like this is because if people only have mild mobility issues, then driving up to the tower is an awesome option. The tower is very well built with wide stairs and rest sections in between."

Best Views: Both sunrises and sunsets

Price: Free

Address: 35 Chem. du Lac Long, Blue Sea, QC

Website

Mont Tremblant

While known primarily for winter skiing, Mont Tremblant also has snowshoe trails and hiking trails that can be used year-round. If you're feeling bold you can hike the full mountain, or take the gondola up straight to the views.

"Again, for mobility, it has the gondola going up, and once you get to the top it has that added observation tower that you walk over to if you want... you could go to the flat platform to the right or you could go to the left and you could go up this small observation tower," Vickie explained.

Best Views: Sunsets

Price: Free

Address: 1000 Chem. des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, QC

Website

Blueberry Mountain

Vickie told us that there used to be a sketchy dirt road leading up to the trailhead, but there have been recent improvements made, "Blueberry Mountain is now paved and they now have a bench at the top and multiple benches along the way."

She also wanted to make clear, "Don't feed the chickens. [The property owners] live at the base near the trailhead, so their houses are right there, and they have free-range chickens." Be extra mindful as you're driving to the trail in case a chicken is trying to cross the road.

"Then, of course, the view. The view from Blueberry Mountain you can see Manitou Mountain because they are across the valley from each other."

Best Views: Sunset

Price: Free

Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON

Website

Deacon Escarpment 

At Deacon Escarpment, you can go hiking for the day or book an overnight stay at one of their rustic cabins. "They have an excellent sunset lookout," Vickie told us, "The hot tip is if you book with them to stay at the Sarah Lesley cabin. You have the whole sunset views to yourself on this big rock face on the escarpment."

You can easily access the main lookout area by using the trail map. "They have trail maps available at the parking lot and you just take a laminated trail map, leave your money for parking and away you go."

"The first bit to get up to the trails is a bum burner hill. It's a good glute workout."

Best Views: Sunset

Price: $11.30 entrance fee

Address: 12560 ON-60, Golden Lake, ON

Website

Wabun Lake

"This would be the one that would require navigation skills if you decided to do the full 18-kilometre loop. If you decide to do only the 1.5-kilometres up to the lookout point you don't really need navigation, it's fairly easy. You follow the forest road up to the hydro lines and then once you're at the hydro lines, you keep going for 20 metres and you'll see the lookout points." Vickie clarified for us.

She also wanted to note that, "The road may not be maintained, down to the trailhead on the way in. It's also a good bum burner [hike]."

Best Views: Sunset

Price: Free

Address: Wabun Lake Rd., Greater Madawaska, ON

Website

Palmerston Canonto Conservation Area

"There are two main lookouts there that offer vista views, there's a pond, and at the one lookout they have a trail box [log book] where you can sign your name."

Best Views: Sunrise

Price: Free

Address: Arcol Rd., Ompah, ON

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa hikes

This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has An Epic Lookout Over a Forest Of Snowy Trees

It's only an hour from the city.

@etran.sfer | Instagram, @joleen_shedden | Instagram

The Eagles Nest Lookout is a popular trail in Calabogie, with a breathtaking view from a rocky cliff, overlooking a valley of trees.

While beautiful and open year-round, this hike gets BUSY during the warmer months. There are often times that the parking lot is full and the path is packed with people in peak season.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Winter That Prove It's The Best Time To Visit

Come to Canada's capital for the true north experience.

@amyklan | Instagram, @faithhbukerr | Instagram

Welcome to winter in Ottawa, a city that not only accepts the colder weather but thrives in it.

Once the snow hits, the number of attractions to enjoy seems to multiply, as there is no shortage of picturesque hikes, skating trails and places to ski. There are more unique winter experiences in the region that you may not know about.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa hikes

This Ottawa Hiking Trail Has Trees That Touch The Sky & Is Extra Magical In The Winter

It's right in the city!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

You don't need to travel far for an easy winter hike. This network of hiking trails in Ottawa is known for its golden sand dunes in the summer, but it is equally beautiful to visit in the winter.

You will be surrounded by trees that seem to kiss the sky all around you in Pinhey Forest and it feels like the perfect winter calm.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa hikes

This Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Snow Covered Boardwalks, Lookouts & Historic Stone Ruins

Only 40 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

@meegonn | Instagram

If you're looking for an easy hiking trail near Ottawa without missing out on epic views, the Macnamara Nature Trail is a magical winter wonderland.

This trail has wooden boardwalks, bridges crossing flowing streams, a lookout to the Ottawa River and ruins of a historic lime kiln.

Keep Reading Show less