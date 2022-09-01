This Easy Ottawa Hike Takes You Down A Woodland Staircase To Stunning Pink & Orange Skies
Epic sunrises and sunsets.🌅
The Ottawa capital region is home to beautiful forest hikes and there is one that will lead you to the Ottawa River for stunning views.
Sheila McKee Park is an easy hiking trail loop in Dunrobin where you can see some epic sunrises and sunsets. A wooden staircase will guide you to the shore where you can catch a glimpse of fiery skies.
The forest loop won't take you long as it's about two kilometres in length. As you follow the wooden staircase down to the water's edge you will pass little waterfalls in the summer and walls of ice in the winter.
Next to the tree-lined escarpment, there is a rocky shore where you can gaze out over the Ottawa River. The view faces East which means you can catch the full sunrise for some seriously vibrant skies.
The sunsets are also magical and the brightest part of the sky will be to your left.
The City of Ottawa reminds visitors to not feed the wildlife, to carry out all garbage with them and follow the marked trails. The stairs down to the water can be slippery so watch your step.
You can continue exploring the area on nearby hikes like Shirleys Bay Trail and Crazy Horse Trail, each about ten minutes away.
Sheila McKee Park
Price: Free
Address: 1730 Sixth Line Rd., Dunrobin, ON
Why You Need To Go: This forested hiking loop leads to the Ottawa River where you'll pass a cascade of mini waterfalls to see vibrant sunrises and sunsets on the water.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.