This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Over A Frozen River
Keep your eyes peeled for skaters & snow kiters. 🏂
Located in the city of Ottawa, this hiking trail has different forested landscapes, boardwalk bridges, stone ruins and viewpoints of the Ottawa River.
Shirleys Bay trail loop is a beautiful trail where you can appreciate the diverse winter features that Ottawa has to offer, all in one hike.
There are seven kilometres of trails at Shirleys Bay. The main trail loop, trail 10, starts at parking lot P2. It is well marked as you wander along a flat forest trail toward the Ottawa River.
There are little creeks along the trail where you will walk over picturesque bridges, listening to the calm water beneath your feet.
You'll come across multiple points where you can look out and admire a vast bay on the river. As the water freezes and thickens, you may notice locals skating on cleared rinks, snow kiters flying across the ice and ice fishing huts out in the distance.
You can make your hike longer by taking trail 12 from parking lot P3. Skip the hike and go just for the waterfront views by parking at P1. The shoreline trail here is under one kilometre.
Shirleys Bay Trail
Price: Free
Address: NCC Greenbelt P2, Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail offers multiple landscapes from forest canopies to open views of the water. It's a full loop to take you back to the parking lot and enjoy new views throughout.
