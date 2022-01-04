Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
ottawa hikes

This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Over A Frozen River

Keep your eyes peeled for skaters & snow kiters. 🏂

This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Over A Frozen River
Megan Renaud | Narcity

Located in the city of Ottawa, this hiking trail has different forested landscapes, boardwalk bridges, stone ruins and viewpoints of the Ottawa River.

Shirleys Bay trail loop is a beautiful trail where you can appreciate the diverse winter features that Ottawa has to offer, all in one hike.

This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Of The Frozen River Megan Renaud | Narcity

There are seven kilometres of trails at Shirleys Bay. The main trail loop, trail 10, starts at parking lot P2. It is well marked as you wander along a flat forest trail toward the Ottawa River.

There are little creeks along the trail where you will walk over picturesque bridges, listening to the calm water beneath your feet.

You'll come across multiple points where you can look out and admire a vast bay on the river. As the water freezes and thickens, you may notice locals skating on cleared rinks, snow kiters flying across the ice and ice fishing huts out in the distance.

You can make your hike longer by taking trail 12 from parking lot P3. Skip the hike and go just for the waterfront views by parking at P1. The shoreline trail here is under one kilometre.

Shirleys Bay Trail

This Hiking Trail In Ottawa Has Boardwalk Bridges & Lookouts Of The Frozen River

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: NCC Greenbelt P2, Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This trail offers multiple landscapes from forest canopies to open views of the water. It's a full loop to take you back to the parking lot and enjoy new views throughout.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Are Better Than Watching The Ball Drop

Sparkly party hats are optional.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @craftottawa | Instagram

Grab your party hat to ring in 2022! Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that are perfect if you want to properly celebrate the new year... or not.

It's the first weekend of the new year, and in addition to all of the New Year's Eve events and takeout options in Ottawa, you can enjoy casual eats and outdoor activities around the city as well as at home.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Ottawa Boardwalk Trails That Are Extra Magical In The Winter

Perfect for that friend who doesn't love hiking.

@boubikes | Instagram, @sa.wiseman | Instagram

Winter in Ottawa is a beautiful time to explore and hike — with fewer annoyances like bugs or heat on the trails, you can breathe in the fresh air while gazing upon a scene of freshly fallen snow.

These easy boardwalk trails in Ottawa will have you admiring nature views without the high intensity of uphill climbing.

Keep Reading Show less

This Easy Ottawa Trail Goes Over The Water & Is Perfect For Your Friends Who Hate Hiking

It's less than 1-km!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

If you're looking for some fresh air, but don't want an intense hike, this simple Ottawa trail is the one to check out.

The Sarsaparilla Trail in Stony Swamp Conservation is an easy hiking trail loop, featuring a boardwalk to a blissful lake view.

Keep Reading Show less

This Hidden Ottawa Hiking Trail Will Lead You Past Snow-Covered Ruins (PHOTOS)

It's right in the city!

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Winter is a wonderful time for an Ottawa hike; it's quiet, bug-free and a great excuse to get some sunshine.

You can take an easy walking trail to historic ruins on the Lime Kiln Trail.

Keep Reading Show less