ottawa hikes

11 Breathtaking Hiking Trails Around Ottawa That You'll Want to Discover In 2022

You won't believe these views are all near Ottawa.

@ottawariverlifestyle | Instagram, @dprincessishere | Instagram

There is something about planning adventures for a new year that feels like a breath of fresh air, so why not plan to get some along with exercise and epic views.

These picturesque hiking trails near Ottawa are sure to get you into a jump start of outdoor exploring for 2022.

Deacon Escarpment

Price: $11.30 entrance fee

Address: 12560 ON-60, Golden Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are 30-kilometres of trails to explore in this lesser-known hiking area. Not only can you check out stunning lake views, but there are also rustic cabins on site for you to turn the adventure into an overnight stay. It will feel like a secret hiking spot.

Website

Thousand Islands National Park

Price: $7.25+ per vehicle

Address: 291 Thousand Islands Pkwy., Leeds and the Thousand Islands, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of many ways to enjoy the view of the Thousand Islands is from the Landon Bay hiking trails with an amazing view of the bay. You can follow the trail directly to the lookout point, or enjoy water level views along the bay trail and turn it into a loop.

Website

Bon Echo Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 per vehicle

Address: 16151 Hwy 41, Cloyne, ON

Why You Need To Go: With almost 10 trails to choose from of varying length and difficulty, you can go for a casual walk or camp overnight. The Abes And Essens Lake Trail is three connected loops, featuring panoramic lookout views across blue waters and dense forest.

Website

Rock Dunder

Price: $5 per person

Address: Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This wilderness area offers three hiking trail loops of various lengths, leading to lookout views of a clear blue bay. The noteworthy panoramic lookout, Rock Dunder Lookout, can be accessed from the Rock Dunder Summit Trail, a 3.9-kilometres climb through forests, with peaks of cliffs along the way.

Website

Morris Island Conservation Area

Price: $6 per vehicle

Address: 156 Morris Island Dr., Fitzroy Harbour, ON

Why You Need To Go: This easy hiking trail has magical forest and river views. It features amazing sunset spots from various angles of the island including a pedestrian bridge.

Website

Foley Mountain

Price: $7 per vehicle

Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are 10-kilometres of trails of interconnected loops to explore for as short or long of a hike as you wish. The Spy Rock lookout is a picturesque view of the lakes and quaint town of Westport. It is easily accessible from the parking lot - perfect for the friend who doesn't like to hike, or one with mobility difficulty.

Website

King Mountain Trail

Price: Free

Address: Champlain Pkwy., Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: A relatively short but steep trail loop, you cannot beat the view of ancient rock formations and calm valleys below. Nature's Stairmaster is sure to get your blood pumping.

Website

Blueberry Mountain

Price: Free

Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley, this 4.5-kilometres long trail features vast lookout views over the valley of woods. We're lucky enough to access this stunning trail as the trail is on privately owned land. Locals call it one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County.

Website

Oiseau Rock

Price: $12 per vehicle

Address: Chem. Schyan, Sheenboro, QC

Why You Need To Go: This site is sacred and archaeologically significant, you can almost feel the history as you stare out over the Ottawa River. There are multiple lookout points along the trail and access to the water below to dip in your toe or cool off.

Website

Pink Lake Trail

Price: Free

Address: Gatineau Pkwy., Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Named Pink Lake for the family who settled here, the water of the lake is actually green, giving it a rare but beautiful look. The 2.3-kilometres loop has sections of boardwalk and stairs for easy lookout points and walking. It's popular for a reason, so best to go at off times.

Website

Palmerston Canonto Conservation 

Price: Free

Address: Arcol Rd., Ompah, ON

Why You Need To Go: There are multiple trails to choose from and two lookout points; Vista and Lakeview. It will seem like all around you is nothing but trees, water and rocks. There is a quiet beach down the road where you can cool off or relax and enjoy another view. The area is also a clear spot for stargazing.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To Ruins Where You'll Feel Like You've Travelled Back In Time

It's only 25 minutes from the city!

@fallingfortheforest | Instagram, @jenadlam | Instagram

Nestled in Gatineau Park, this hike near Ottawa has a historic building with ruins out in the garden, connecting to additional hiking trails that will lead you through a forest and past a waterfall.

The Mackenzie King Estate was once the summer home to Canada's longest-serving prime minister, and his collection of ruins includes a piece of the Canadian House of Commons that survived the 1916 fire.

This Island Hike Near Ottawa Has Snowy Forest Trails & Bubblegum Pink Sunsets

Add this to your bucket list of winter views ☃️

@magaliekayrouz | Instagram, @jasonventures | Instagram

If you're looking for an epic sunset view and a beautiful winter hike, Morris Island Conservation Area is the place to explore.

This island hiking trail is surrounded by the Ottawa River, full of lush forests, and features a bridge for easy sunset spotting.

This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical

It is so easy to reach! ❄️

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Ottawa has a magical winter walking trail that not many know about, featuring seriously stunning frozen waterfalls.

Nestled in the quiet Dunrobin neighbourhood, you will find Sheila Mckee Park.

7 Frozen Ontario Waterfalls That Will Transport You To Narnia This Winter

Add these to your bucket list! ❄️

@farazrazz | Instagram, @aryanmojiri | Instagram

Hiking doesn't need to be limited to the warmer months. If you are searching for something to do this winter, these frozen Ontario waterfalls will make you feel like you've entered Narnia.

While walking to a cascading waterfall surrounded by leafy trees is stunning, there is something magical about seeing one in the winter. Not only will there be fewer crowds, so you'll feel like you'll have the area to yourself, but once the flowing water has frozen, the ice sparkles in the sunlight just like a diamond.

