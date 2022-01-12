Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
ottawa hikes

This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has An Epic Lookout Over a Forest Of Snowy Trees

It's only an hour from the city.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has An Epic Lookout Over a Forest Of Snowy Trees
@etran.sfer | Instagram, @joleen_shedden | Instagram

The Eagles Nest Lookout is a popular trail in Calabogie, with a breathtaking view from a rocky cliff, overlooking a valley of trees.

While beautiful and open year-round, this hike gets BUSY during the warmer months. There are often times that the parking lot is full and the path is packed with people in peak season.

If you want to get a peaceful hike and time to enjoy this epic lookout, winter is the best time to hike this trail.

The main trail loop to the lookout is just under three kilometres round trip, with the lookout being at the centre of the loop. You will briefly walk along Calabogie Road between the two parking lots that complete the trail.

An alternative idea is to hike up to the cliff view from the parking lot and back down the same way you came. You can also add quite the distance if you're looking for a workout, by connecting to more Manitou Mountain trails.

This is also a sacred site, and the Anishabe people consider it a place of great inspiration and power. You will pass the sign indicating it is sacred, which is a good reminder to respect the land by leaving no trace.

If you're looking to warm up post-hike, why not take advantage of an outdoor heated patio at Calabogie Brewing Co. or Redneck Bistro.

Eagles Nest Lookout

Price: Free

Address: Eagles Nest Trailhead, Greater Madawaska, ON

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't take much time or effort to reach this amazing cliff lookout. It's even better in the winter when it's quiet and less busy.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Towering Bridge Trail Near Toronto Takes You 29 Metres Over A Frosty White Valley

Soak up all the snowy views. 🌲

@surfsiding | Instagram, @aviahuja13 | Instagram

You can take your next winter outing to new heights by exploring this towering bridge trail near Toronto.

Doube's Trestle Bridge, also known as Orange Corners Trestle Bridge, is located along the Kawartha Trans Canada Trail and once served as a railway crossing.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Winter That Prove It's The Best Time To Visit

Come to Canada's capital for the true north experience.

@amyklan | Instagram, @faithhbukerr | Instagram

Welcome to winter in Ottawa, a city that not only accepts the colder weather but thrives in it.

Once the snow hits, the number of attractions to enjoy seems to multiply, as there is no shortage of picturesque hikes, skating trails and places to ski. There are more unique winter experiences in the region that you may not know about.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Winter Waterfall Tour Lets You Snowshoe Past 5 Glistening Cascades

The majestic waterfalls are often completely frozen. ❄️

@nick_seman_photography | Instagram, @marshallgaudet63 | Instagram

Why chase waterfalls when you can snowshoe past them instead? This enchanting winter waterfall tour in Ontario lets you explore frozen cascades for a winter adventure worthy of Elsa.

The self-guided tour takes place in Grey County and features five waterfalls that are still accessible during the winter months. While you may not be able to see all the cascades in one day, you can always plan several winter day trips to the area.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Things To Do In Ontario This Month If You're Still Broke From Christmas

Everything is under $10!

@marriedto_music | Instagram, @torieeemarie | Instagram

The expenses of the holiday season can quickly add up, but that doesn't mean you need to sit at home doing nothing all of January.

From free skating trails and greenhouses to cheap places to hike and admire festive lights, here are nine things to do in Ontario this month that cost under $10.

Keep Reading Show less