This Easy Hike Near Ottawa Has An Epic Lookout Over a Forest Of Snowy Trees
It's only an hour from the city.
The Eagles Nest Lookout is a popular trail in Calabogie, with a breathtaking view from a rocky cliff, overlooking a valley of trees.
While beautiful and open year-round, this hike gets BUSY during the warmer months. There are often times that the parking lot is full and the path is packed with people in peak season.
If you want to get a peaceful hike and time to enjoy this epic lookout, winter is the best time to hike this trail.
The main trail loop to the lookout is just under three kilometres round trip, with the lookout being at the centre of the loop. You will briefly walk along Calabogie Road between the two parking lots that complete the trail.
An alternative idea is to hike up to the cliff view from the parking lot and back down the same way you came. You can also add quite the distance if you're looking for a workout, by connecting to more Manitou Mountain trails.
This is also a sacred site, and the Anishabe people consider it a place of great inspiration and power. You will pass the sign indicating it is sacred, which is a good reminder to respect the land by leaving no trace.
If you're looking to warm up post-hike, why not take advantage of an outdoor heated patio at Calabogie Brewing Co. or Redneck Bistro.
Eagles Nest Lookout
Price: Free
Address: Eagles Nest Trailhead, Greater Madawaska, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't take much time or effort to reach this amazing cliff lookout. It's even better in the winter when it's quiet and less busy.
