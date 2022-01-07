This Heated Patio Near Ottawa Has Cozy Fire Pits & Is Next To A River With Snowy Trees
Enjoy drinks surrounded by nature.
Who says you can't enjoy patio season in the snow? This Ottawa Valley brewery has a spacious outdoor patio set up with burning fire pits.
Calabogie Brewing Co. is one hour from downtown Ottawa and has a heated patio right next to a beautiful flowing river.
You can enjoy casual eats and craft beer completely immersed in nature. The brewery is nestled on the bank of a river, lined with tall pines that look magical after a fresh snowfall.
The heated patio has a number of fire pits spread out, with Muskoka chairs and patio tables for seating.
While the indoor taproom is closed, you can order beer and takeout to be enjoyed outside. It is also near the popular Eagles Nest hike, so you can get in a bit of a workout before enjoying a drink next to a warm fire.
Calabogie Brewing Co.
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Craft beer & casual eats
Address: 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can still go out for drinks and enjoy being immersed in nature at this spacious heated patio in the Ottawa Valley.
