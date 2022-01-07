Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
ontario patios

This Heated Patio Near Ottawa Has Cozy Fire Pits & Is Next To A River With Snowy Trees

Enjoy drinks surrounded by nature.

This Heated Patio Near Ottawa Has Cozy Firepits & Is Next To A River With Snowy Trees
Courtesy of Calabogie Brewing Co.

Who says you can't enjoy patio season in the snow? This Ottawa Valley brewery has a spacious outdoor patio set up with burning fire pits.

Calabogie Brewing Co. is one hour from downtown Ottawa and has a heated patio right next to a beautiful flowing river.

You can enjoy casual eats and craft beer completely immersed in nature. The brewery is nestled on the bank of a river, lined with tall pines that look magical after a fresh snowfall.

The heated patio has a number of fire pits spread out, with Muskoka chairs and patio tables for seating.

While the indoor taproom is closed, you can order beer and takeout to be enjoyed outside. It is also near the popular Eagles Nest hike, so you can get in a bit of a workout before enjoying a drink next to a warm fire.

Calabogie Brewing Co.

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Craft beer & casual eats

Address: 12612 Lanark Rd., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can still go out for drinks and enjoy being immersed in nature at this spacious heated patio in the Ottawa Valley.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.


From Your Site Articles

The World's Safest Airlines Were Just Revealed & Only 1 Canadian Company Made The Cut

Well done, WestJet!

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime, @westjet | Instagram

If travelling by plane is something you need to do in the upcoming future, you might want to check out the one Canadian company that made the list of the safest airlines in the world.

AirlineRatings looked at 385 airlines and compiled a list of the top 20 safest airlines in the world and the top ten safest low-cost airlines for 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Two Highest Waterfalls Are Both In BC & You'll Need A Boat To Get To One Of Them

One is super easy to get to though!

@jonnolson | Instagram, @hollysywong | Instagram

B.C. is home to not one, but two, of the highest waterfalls in Canada! One of them is a bit tricky to get to though — you actually need a boat.

In general, B.C. is full of amazing natural wonders, so it's not surprising that these are both in the province.

Keep Reading Show less

This Small Ontario Town Is Keeping Xmas Going Because Who Cares What The Calendar Says

Celebrate the holiday magic through January.

@em_imagery | Instagram, @muscedere | Instagram

As the holiday celebrations wind down, January always seems to be a little less sparkly and magical than the previous months.

Not this year if the town of Amherstburg, Ontario has anything to say about it! They have decided to continue their River Lights Winter Festival through the month of January, which will help brighten the month for many.

Keep Reading Show less

This Mississauga Restaurant Has A Festive Patio & You Can Eat BBQ In A Winter Wonderland

Red velvet cocktails and gingerbread eggnog to start!

@diningwithchrissy | Instagram, @linder_surprise | Instagram

The cold won't bother you at this spectacular patio, which makes Mississauga seem like a Christmas world.

Miga, a Korean BBQ restaurant, has transformed its outdoor dining space into a winter wonderland full of trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

Keep Reading Show less