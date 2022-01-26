Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario patios

A Polar Bar Near Ottawa Just Opened & You Can Drink Boozy Coffee Overlooking Mountains

Enjoy the sunset with a side of mulled wine.

Ottawa Staff Writer
A Polar Bar Near Ottawa Just Opened & You Can Drink Boozy Coffee Overlooking Mountains
@christina.in.canada | Instagram, Courtesy of On The Rocks

A new restaurant near Ottawa now has the ultimate winter patio set up for a fun dining experience with a view.

On The Rocks created a polar bar patio with a bar made of snow, that has heaters to help keep you cozy and a specialty menu of food and drinks to enjoy.

This restaurant just opened up last summer, at an idyllic location overlooking Calabogie Lake and Manitou Mountain in the distance.

The patio has a magical atmosphere surrounded by snow, with three heaters, string lights and fire torches. The chairs have a mix of pillows and fur throws for extra coziness.

There is an exclusive $10 menu on the patio with drink options including mulled wine, spiked hot apple cider, caesars, beer pints for two and boozy coffee. The food menu offers a charcuterie board, truffle fries, onion rings, calamari, or poutine.

It's open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant owners also own Oh-el-la Café which is within walking distance and also features lake views.

On The Rocks

Price: $10 per menu item

Address: 729 Mill St., Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip spiked hot drinks along with some tasty comfort food on a magical winter patio overlooking a lake and mountains.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in ottawa

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You're Feeling Stuck At Home

Ideas for homebodies and adventurers.

Megan Renaud | Narcity, @whatsbrittdrinking | Instagram

Ugh another provincial lockdown, frustrating, to say the least. You may be feeling a bit stuck with ideas on what you can do to get out of those pandemic blues.

Whether you want to find something fun to do at home or places to go and get out of the house, here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario patios

This Heated Patio Near Ottawa Has Cozy Fire Pits & Is Next To A River With Snowy Trees

Enjoy drinks surrounded by nature.

Courtesy of Calabogie Brewing Co.

Who says you can't enjoy patio season in the snow? This Ottawa Valley brewery has a spacious outdoor patio set up with burning fire pits.

Calabogie Brewing Co. is one hour from downtown Ottawa and has a heated patio right next to a beautiful flowing river.

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

This Mississauga Restaurant Has A Festive Patio & You Can Eat BBQ In A Winter Wonderland

Red velvet cocktails and gingerbread eggnog to start!

@diningwithchrissy | Instagram, @linder_surprise | Instagram

The cold won't bother you at this spectacular patio, which makes Mississauga seem like a Christmas world.

Miga, a Korean BBQ restaurant, has transformed its outdoor dining space into a winter wonderland full of trees, garland, ornaments and lights.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario patios

This Restaurant Near Toronto Has A Glowing Dome Village & It's A Magical Place To Dine

You can even roast s'mores on the patio.

@itsmeghal | Instagram, @madeline.forsyth | Instagram

Colder weather is on the way, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to patio dates. This restaurant near Toronto has cozy domes, and they are the most magical place to enjoy a meal.

The Village Biergarten has brought back its glowing domes for a second year. Located just over an hour from Toronto in St. Jacobs Village, the transparent structures have tables inside and are heated so you won't feel the cold.

Keep Reading Show less