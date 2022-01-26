A Polar Bar Near Ottawa Just Opened & You Can Drink Boozy Coffee Overlooking Mountains
Enjoy the sunset with a side of mulled wine.
A new restaurant near Ottawa now has the ultimate winter patio set up for a fun dining experience with a view.
On The Rocks created a polar bar patio with a bar made of snow, that has heaters to help keep you cozy and a specialty menu of food and drinks to enjoy.
This restaurant just opened up last summer, at an idyllic location overlooking Calabogie Lake and Manitou Mountain in the distance.
The patio has a magical atmosphere surrounded by snow, with three heaters, string lights and fire torches. The chairs have a mix of pillows and fur throws for extra coziness.
There is an exclusive $10 menu on the patio with drink options including mulled wine, spiked hot apple cider, caesars, beer pints for two and boozy coffee. The food menu offers a charcuterie board, truffle fries, onion rings, calamari, or poutine.
It's open daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant owners also own Oh-el-la Café which is within walking distance and also features lake views.
On The Rocks
Price: $10 per menu item
Address: 729 Mill St., Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip spiked hot drinks along with some tasty comfort food on a magical winter patio overlooking a lake and mountains.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.