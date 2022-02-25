12 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Show Our Capital City Some Extra Love
Downtown is ours again! 🤗
It's been a heavy few weeks in the city of Ottawa and we have not been able to enjoy our downtown core. We're getting our city back and our downtown restaurants and shops need our support more than ever.
What a great reason to make plans with friends for a day of shopping in the Byward Market, plan a date night dinner on Bank Street or visit one of the museums and event spaces that have recently reopened. There's a lot of fun to be had in Ottawa and here are 12 things to do in Ottawa this weekend to show our capital city the love it deserves.
Have a shopping day in the Byward Market
Address: Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: After over three weeks of Ottawa's downtown being inaccessible and frankly a bit scary, we can visit our favourite shops again and show them the support they deserve. Shop fun clothing and accessories at BBX Collection or Stunning, grab your stationery needs from Paper Papier and new house plants from Flower to the People, to name a few. Some of the parking garages are offering free parking until the end of March.
Treat yourself with craft ice cream
Cuisine: Ice cream & Asian-inspired snacks
Address: 477 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the best and most unique ice cream shops in the city, they were hit hard during the 'freedom convoy', yet continue to spread the love and sweetness. They have a variety of delicious ice cream flavours including many vegan options and specialty treats you can order such as custom fortune cookies.
Sing your heart out at brewery karaoke
Price: Free
When: February 25 and every second Friday night
Address: 4380 Innes Rd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sing your favourite tunes at Orleans Brewing Company's Karaoke nights, every other Friday, starting at 9 p.m. If singing isn't your thing, visit on Saturday for music trivia night, as you enjoy cold pints of beer and flatbread pizzas.
Discover natural history at a museum
Price: $16
Address: 240 McLeod St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian Museum of Nature is open again as of February 25. You can visit Wednesday to Sunday and book tickets online ahead of time to secure your spot. Discover new worlds and learn about fossils, the arctic, mammals, birds and overall Canadian nature and history.
Get fancy with dinner and a show
Price: $15+
When: Reopens February 25
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The National Arts Centre and their restaurant reopen on February 25. Tickets are on sale for live shows happening both on Friday and Saturday. Why not take the reopening as an excuse for a fancy date night, enjoying dinner and a show.
Grab a cocktail at a cozy new bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktails & small plates
Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This new Ottawa bar is decorated like your grandma's house, full of chesterfield couches and vintage decor. Comfortable and chic, you can sip on cocktails such as the Lavender Sour, Ferris Mueller or Elbows Off The Table. There are also bites including a charcuterie board, gnocchi and carrot cake.
Indulge in a rooftop boozy brunch
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 325 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bubbles, Beats and Brunch event is back at the Andaz hotel's 16th floor, every Sunday. You can indulge in a spread of charcuterie, fresh fruit, tacos, canapes and cocktails while you enjoy a panoramic view of downtown Ottawa and a DJ keeps the party going. There are two seating times, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Admire curated artwork
Price: Free
Address: 50 Mackenzie King Bridge, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit the Ottawa Art Gallery for free, exploring artwork linked to the Ottawa-Gatineau region. From colourful paintings, pieces of nature and 3D displays we can learn more about various aspects of Canada and beyond.
Celebrate feeling fabulous at a Drag show
Price: $26.48+
When: Friday and Saturday evening
Address: 41 York St. 2nd floor, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate love and pride at Ottawa's home for Drag, the Lookout Bar. There are four shows at scattered start times both Friday and Saturday night, the first begins at 8:30 p.m. and the latest at 11:30 p.m. It's sure to be a fabulous night you won't forget.
Have date night at a downtown restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 226 Nepean St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A fine dining Italian experience awaits at North and Navy. As one of the many restaurants that had to remain closed for the safety of their staff due to the state of downtown recently, they are back and ready to serve. From antipasti to dessert, you can enjoy upscale Italian dishes in a sophisticated yet homey environment.
Shop over 100 vendors at a popular market
Price: Free
When: Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 1000 Exhibition Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The popular 613 Flea market is back this Saturday with 125 different vendors selling all kinds of local goodies in the Aberdeen Pavilion. It's not your typical flea market, and you can find everything from ceramics and vintage pieces to bath products, preserves, and handmade decor. It always takes place on a Saturday with the date changing monthly.
Get in another canal skate
Price: Free
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Rideau Canal closed due to weather conditions this previous week, and sections are reopening just in time for the weekend. While winter in Ottawa often seems to drag on, it will also be done before we know it. If you wanted another chance to enjoy a skate on the world's largest outdoor rink, now is the time!
