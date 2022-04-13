Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

things to do this weekend in ottawa

9 Things To Do In Ottawa This Easter To Keep You From Eating Your Weight In Chocolate

Hippity hop to a patio or event!🐰🥂

Ottawa Staff Writer
Drinking cocktails at Tavern on the Falls. Right: Shopping at Carp Farmers' Market.

@biotyfulltraveller | Instagram, @cobalifestyle | Instagram

A long weekend in Ontario approaches and that means an extra day or two of fun. Just because the Easter Bunny brings you chocolate doesn't mean you need to spend the entire holiday eating all of the Mini Egg treats.

Spring is in the air and you can find restaurant patios and farmers' markets opening as well as special events returning to the capital city. Here are nine things to do this weekend in Ottawa for Easter.

Sip cocktails next to a waterfall

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Casual American

Address: 1 John St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque patio next to a waterfall has gotten an upgrade and opens on Good Friday for the season. Tavern on the Falls will now have table service so you don't need to wait in line, and their sister patio, Tavern at the Gallery is also opening this Friday.

Menu

Order fish for Good Friday

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seafood truck

Address: 2265 Robertson Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Even if you're not religious, ordering fish n' chips for Good Friday is a fun tradition where you can enjoy some tasty seafood in Ottawa. Ad Mare is parked at Kichesippi Brewery and will open just in time for Easter weekend.

Menu

Party at a pop up club

When: Next pop-up is Thursday, April 14, 2022

Address: 110 York St., Ottawa, ON (Location changes)

Why You Need To Go: After a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, Lowkey Social Club is back with their rotating pop-up clubs. Details are announced just 48 hours before the event.

Website

Indulge in Easter themed ice cream

Price: 💸💸

When: Open April 16 to 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Address: 1573 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON & 5556 Manotick Main St., Manotick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Jo-jo's Creameria is opening just for Easter weekend, with specialty cones, and then will close again until June. Get a sugar high with the Eggin' Me Crazy or Easter Bonanza ice cream cones.

Menu

Shop local goodies at a market

Price: Free to visit

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Carp Farmers' Market is hosting their traditional Easter market for the first time in two years. You'll find a diverse selection of vendors to shop from and this will be the only upcoming opportunity to visit the market until they open for the season on May 7.

Website

Enjoy a bottomless Easter brunch

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch & high tea

Address: 551 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Vanitea Room is celebrating both its birthday and Easter with a specialty bottomless brunch. They'll have a three-course brunch starting with boozy cocktails and ending in a little surprise to take home. Make your reservation online.

Menu

Get cocktails with friends

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktails & oyster bar

Address: 208 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can sip craft cocktails in a cozy booth surrounded by chandeliers and an Alice in Wonderland vibe at Rabbit Hole. They will be open on Friday and Saturday of Easter weekend from 5 p.m. until late.

Menu

Turn Easter brunch into a getaway

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can brunch like a queen at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, with one of two meal options. The Ballroom brunch is buffet style and Wilfrid's Easter menu is offered for table service. The hotel is also offering a deal if you book two consecutive nights you'll get 15% off the stay and a $200 credit to spend.

Menu

Start shopping for spring fits

When: Open Saturday and Monday

Address: 422 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a number of women's clothing boutiques full of new styles to get you ready for spring. You'll find new styles from boho chic to fun edgy pieces at Honey Hi Boutique on Bank Street.

Website

