8 Fun Things To Do Around Ottawa This Spring That Will Cost You Under $20
It's time to come out of hibernation.☀️
The sun has started to shine in the capital and after a long winter, as usual, it's time to come out of hibernation and start some adventures. With flowers blooming, festivals returning and restaurant patios opening, there are endless activities to enjoy in Ottawa this spring.
If you want an outdoor adventure, to shop for goodies or to enjoy food and drinks you can pack your spring with affordable fun. Here are things to do in Ottawa this spring that won't break the bank.
Pick your own tulip bouquet
Price: $5+ per person
When: Opening in May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 1259 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through colourful fields full of blooms and pick your own bouquet of tulips. They have planted over 350,000 bulbs this year in the pick-your-own flower field.
Explore underground caves
Price: $19 per adult
When: Reopening May 20, 2022
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: These historic caves near Ottawa will be open for the full season for the first time in three years. Wander underground into a hidden world. Guided tours will also be returning in June.
Sip wine in a beautiful vineyard
Price: $8 tasting (3 wines)
When: Reopening in May (Exact date TBA)
Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can sip locally made wine overlooking a lush vineyard and eat authentic Italian food from Joe's Italian Kitchen. You'll think you're somewhere in California and not just west of Ottawa.
Eat your weight in poutine
Price: Free entry
When: April 28 - May 1, 2022
Address: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Poutine Fest is one of many festivals returning to Ottawa in person this spring. From the traditional fries, gravy and cheese curds to unique variations, you can have all of your poutine dreams come true.
Hike to ruins and a waterfall
Price: Free
When: Spring to fall
Address: P11 O'Brien, Carbide Wilson, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This short hiking trail passes views of Meech Lake and leads to stunning abandoned ruins next to a rushing waterfall. You can also bring your furry friend in the summer as long as they're on a leash.
Enjoy spacious patios in the market
Price: Depending on the restaurant
When: Patios opening in April & May
Address: Byward Market, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Byward Market is a destination for tourists and locals alike, full of local shops, restaurants and market vendors. Patio season is slowly starting and the city plans to close a few streets in the market in order for restaurant patios to extend into parking lot spaces and sidewalks.
Hunt for treasure at an overstock store
Price: Everything $25.99 or less
Address: 6179 Perth St., Richmond, ON & 2444 Wildwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hunt for a crazy deal at one of Ottawa's two Quick Pick locations. The overstock store receives weekly products and you'll find a different priced deal each day of the week. Fridays are the most expensive day with each item at $25.99, but pricing goes down through the week with items for $0.99 on Thursday.
Browse an epic spring market
Price: $5 admission for the weekend
When: May 7 & 8, 2022
Address: Almonte Community Centre, 182 Bridge St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cheerfully Made, the shop with the yellow door, full of colourful goodies is hosting its spring market in person again. You can shop 200 Canadian vendors and hunt for unique finds.