NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your Mom Feel Like The Queen She Is

Real-life experiences > another bouquet of flowers.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Drinking wine at Kin Vineyards. Right: Shopping the Cheerfully Made market in Almonte.

Drinking wine at Kin Vineyards. Right: Shopping the Cheerfully Made market in Almonte.

@katiekoblovsky | Instagram, @cheerfullymade | Instagram

Spring is in the air, can you finally feel it? Mother's Day is this weekend and there are some special events where you can spend time with a special woman in your life.

Whether you want to spend some quality time at brunch, browse for unique gifts, or totally immerse yourself in nature, here are eight fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend to celebrate any kind of mom.

Get "zapped" with friendship bracelets

Price: Starting at $35 per bracelet with an extra $30 for "zapping"

When: Appointments weekly Tuesday to Saturday, and some Sundays

Address: 430 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Magpie Jewellery's in-house goldsmith will "zap" (a.k.a. weld) "forever bracelets" right onto you and your bestie's wrists. Appointments are booked online at their Westboro location, then you'll choose between sterling silver or gold, the style of chain, and leave with the ultimate friendship bracelet.

Website

Enjoy a special brunch menu

Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸

When: May 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 18 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is a special Mother's Day brunch menu that can be reserved online at Restaurant E18hteen. There will be lobster benedict, cinnamon brioche french toast and burrata salad, and some other mouthwatering options to choose from.

Menu

Do yoga on a vegetable farm

Price: $15 for non-members

When: May 7, 2022 at 9 a.m.

Address: 2811 Ramsayville Rd., Gloucester, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can start Mother’s Day off with an outdoor yoga class right in the middle of some vegetable fields. Anyone who’s not a member will have to buy their tickets online in advance.

Website

Have a photoshoot with pink blooms 

Price: Free

Address: Dominion Arboretum & other locations around Ottawa

Why You Need To Go: Spring is finally in the air and the magnolias and cherry blossom trees are beginning to bloom. You can search for pink flowers and have a mini photoshoot amongst the trees.

Website

Browse local artisan markets

Price: $5 admission / Free

When: Cheerfully Made, May 7 & 8 and Freewheeling Craft, May 6 & 7 (May 5-8 virtually)

Address: 182 Bridge St., Almonte & 70B Beech St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: These two markets are popping up this Mother’s Day weekend, so you can swing by and find a Canadian-made gift for mom or even go down and shop together. There will be tons of local goods and yummy treats to take home.

Website for Cheerfully MadeWebsite for Freewheeling Craft

Taste wine in a vineyard

Price: Free to visit, tastings start at $3

When: Reopening May 5, 2022

Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: Kin Vineyards is opening for the season and just in time for Mother's Day weekend. You can join them for wine tours and tastings, and sip away on their beautiful patio amongst the vines.

Website

Treat mom to an overnight stay

Price: $475+ per night

When: May 6 to 7, 2022

Address: 392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can spoil mom with an overnight stay at the largest log cabin in the world, where you could enjoy a 4-course meal and some spa treatments at the Fairmont Chateau Montebello.

Website

Have a 3-course dinner

Price: $65 per person

When: May 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 1 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: An amazing woman in your life can be treated to a specialty dinner menu at Play Food & Wine. The set meal includes a snow crab bisque, duck breast and white chocolate creme brulee with a glass of wine. Yum!

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...