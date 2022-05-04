8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your Mom Feel Like The Queen She Is
Real-life experiences > another bouquet of flowers.
Spring is in the air, can you finally feel it? Mother's Day is this weekend and there are some special events where you can spend time with a special woman in your life.
Whether you want to spend some quality time at brunch, browse for unique gifts, or totally immerse yourself in nature, here are eight fun things to do in Ottawa this weekend to celebrate any kind of mom.
Get "zapped" with friendship bracelets
Price: Starting at $35 per bracelet with an extra $30 for "zapping"
When: Appointments weekly Tuesday to Saturday, and some Sundays
Address: 430 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Magpie Jewellery's in-house goldsmith will "zap" (a.k.a. weld) "forever bracelets" right onto you and your bestie's wrists. Appointments are booked online at their Westboro location, then you'll choose between sterling silver or gold, the style of chain, and leave with the ultimate friendship bracelet.
Enjoy a special brunch menu
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
When: May 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Address: 18 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a special Mother's Day brunch menu that can be reserved online at Restaurant E18hteen. There will be lobster benedict, cinnamon brioche french toast and burrata salad, and some other mouthwatering options to choose from.
Do yoga on a vegetable farm
Price: $15 for non-members
When: May 7, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Address: 2811 Ramsayville Rd., Gloucester, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can start Mother’s Day off with an outdoor yoga class right in the middle of some vegetable fields. Anyone who’s not a member will have to buy their tickets online in advance.
Have a photoshoot with pink blooms
Price: Free
Address: Dominion Arboretum & other locations around Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: Spring is finally in the air and the magnolias and cherry blossom trees are beginning to bloom. You can search for pink flowers and have a mini photoshoot amongst the trees.
Browse local artisan markets
Price: $5 admission / Free
When: Cheerfully Made, May 7 & 8 and Freewheeling Craft, May 6 & 7 (May 5-8 virtually)
Address: 182 Bridge St., Almonte & 70B Beech St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: These two markets are popping up this Mother’s Day weekend, so you can swing by and find a Canadian-made gift for mom or even go down and shop together. There will be tons of local goods and yummy treats to take home.
Taste wine in a vineyard
Price: Free to visit, tastings start at $3
When: Reopening May 5, 2022
Address: 2225 Craig's Side Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: Kin Vineyards is opening for the season and just in time for Mother's Day weekend. You can join them for wine tours and tastings, and sip away on their beautiful patio amongst the vines.
Treat mom to an overnight stay
Price: $475+ per night
When: May 6 to 7, 2022
Address: 392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spoil mom with an overnight stay at the largest log cabin in the world, where you could enjoy a 4-course meal and some spa treatments at the Fairmont Chateau Montebello.
Have a 3-course dinner
Price: $65 per person
When: May 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 1 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: An amazing woman in your life can be treated to a specialty dinner menu at Play Food & Wine. The set meal includes a snow crab bisque, duck breast and white chocolate creme brulee with a glass of wine. Yum!