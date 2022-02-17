Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian snacks

8 Sugar Shacks Around Ottawa To Celebrate Maple Season Like A True Canadian

Make sure you get taffy on snow.🍁

Ottawa Staff Writer
8 Sugar Shacks Around Ottawa To Celebrate Maple Season Like A True Canadian
@camille_labonte | Instagram, @elmumford | Instagram

Do you want to feast on fluffy pancakes and maple taffy on snow, while learning how maple syrup is made?

Maple season is fast approaching in Ontario and Quebec and there are a number of sugar shacks around Ottawa where you can celebrate. Many have outdoor hiking trails where you may spot buckets and tubes for collecting sap, as well as barn animals and fun activities for kids and adults alike.

Here are eight spots near Ottawa to feel truly Canadian and enjoy a variety of maple products.

Proulx Maple and Berry Farm

Price: $6.59+ per person

When: Weekends February 27 - April 18 (Pancake house opens March 6)

Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON

Why You Need To Go: Maple Fest is back, and you can learn about the process of making maple syrup on a guided tour, enjoy outdoor walking trails and fire pits, indulge in pancakes and relax on a wagon ride. There will be other food like soups and hotdogs also, before the pancake house opens on March 6. Capacity is limited so it's a good plan to buy tickets ahead of time.

Website

Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Farm

Price: $10 per vehicle

When: Weekends February 19 - April 18 and daily during March break

Address: 399 Sugar Bush Rd., Pakenham, ON

Why You Need To Go: During maple season there will be horse-drawn carriage rides and maple taffy for sale on weekends. Winter trails are already open where you can hike or snowshoe. While their pancake house is now closed, they used the space to create a larger retail shop where you can find all the maple treats to bring home. The shop is open year-round, and open daily from February 19 - April 18. Campfire chats are also in the works for select weekends.

Website

Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm

Price: $8.50 per person

When: Weekends February 26 - April 17

Address: 2452 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to admire the historic sugar shack and watch them make maple syrup then treat yourself to some maple taffy on snow. There's an animal barn, walking trails and tractor rides. New this year there is an outdoor food truck where you can get grilled cheese, soups, maple baked beans and deep-fried pancakes. Browse the farm shop for some maply syrup to go.

Website

Temple's Sugarbush

When: Wednesday to Sunday for dine-in (Exact date TBA)

Address: 1700 Ferguson Falls Rd., Lanark, ON

Why You Need To Go: They will be opening their pancake house for the 2022 maple season where you can indulge in a breakfast of pancakes in the maple syrup capital of Ontario. You'll dine in a spacious timber frame building and have access to sugarbush walking trails.

Website

Parc Omega

Price: Included in park admission

When: Open now on weekends until April

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: After you admire the animals on your Canadian safari, you can enjoy maple taffy on snow and other maple treats at an outdoor sugar shack. There will be music playing and a fire pit to warm up.

Website

Wheeler's Pabcake House and Sugar Camp

When: Open weekends during February

Address: 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a cabin pancake house and explore their historic sugar shack and maple museum. Not only can you learn the process of making maple syrup but you'll find antique tools that were once used. There are also walking nature trails and maple products you can purchase to bring home. Reservations are recommended.

Website

Sucrerie Bonaventure

Price: $7.83 for admission only, $27.83+ per meal

When: Opens February 26

Address: 15400 Rue Charles, Mirabel, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a chic cabin restaurant, feasting on a menu of traditional eats including maple ham, smoked sausages in syrup, pancakes with maple syrup and taffy on snow. There are farm animals, hiking trails, a sugar shop and an outdoor fire pit with lots of space, to enjoy after your meal.

Website

Sucrerie du Terroir

When: Pick up Thursday to Sunday at the sugar shack

Address: 796 Chem. Fogarty, Val-des-Monts, QC

Why You Need To Go: They've decided to keep their dining rooms closed this season due to the ongoing pandemic, but have meal boxes and maple products you can order to celebrate maple season at home. They have a rustic cabin for dining and staff dressed in period costume, so add a visit to your bucket list for 2023.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

canadian tiktok

These TikToks Show Snacks You Can Apparently Only Get In Canada & Other Places Are Missing Out

Imagine life without Smarties, Nanaimo bars and Cap'n Crunch's Canuck Crunch! 🇨🇦

spbcommunications | TikTok, cereallife | TikTok

Canadians love some pretty particular food items, and it may surprise you to learn that you can't buy Canuck products just anywhere. TikTok users are pointing out some of the snacks you can apparently only get in Canada, and honestly, we're hurt.

From specific chocolates and sugary drinks to unique cereal choices, the Great White North definitely has some interesting goodies to get acquainted with.

Keep ReadingShow less
things to do this weekend in vancouver

This Sugar Shack In BC Sells Maple Syrup On A Stick & You'll Feel Like A True Canadian

It's time to get Canadian AF. 🍁

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Daniel Milligan | Narcity

It can't get much more Canadian than hot maple syrup on snow, rolled up onto a stick for you to eat! Luckily, there's a spot in B.C. where you can go and try out the wintry tradition.

If you've never heard of this tasty treat before, it's actually an East Coast Canadian tradition, mostly in New Brunswick, Quebec, and Eastern Ontario. It's known as maple taffy or sugar on snow.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian snacks

Coffee Crisp Is Trending On Twitter As People Debate The Best Halloween Candy In Canada

But do they love it or do they hate it? 🍫🎃

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's that time of year when people debate the best Halloween candy and Coffee Crisp is trending on Twitter as a result.

A couple of days before the spooky holiday, someone tweeted a photo of a bunch of mini chocolate treats that are Halloween classics in Canada and asked people to reveal their top three.

Keep ReadingShow less
canadian snacks

A Magical TikTok Shows How To Order A Butterbeer Blizzard From DQ's Secret Menu

Calling all Harry Potter fans :rotating_light:

thedailyqueenking TikTok | Mike Mozart Flickr

TikTok is home to some of the best secret menu tips, and the latest hack for ordering a "Butter Beer Blizzard" from Dairy Queen is pure magic.

TikTok user @thedairyqueenking, a self-described "DQ influencer," posted a trick for getting your very own Harry-Potter-inspired treat.

Keep ReadingShow less