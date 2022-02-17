8 Sugar Shacks Around Ottawa To Celebrate Maple Season Like A True Canadian
Make sure you get taffy on snow.🍁
Do you want to feast on fluffy pancakes and maple taffy on snow, while learning how maple syrup is made?
Maple season is fast approaching in Ontario and Quebec and there are a number of sugar shacks around Ottawa where you can celebrate. Many have outdoor hiking trails where you may spot buckets and tubes for collecting sap, as well as barn animals and fun activities for kids and adults alike.
Here are eight spots near Ottawa to feel truly Canadian and enjoy a variety of maple products.
Proulx Maple and Berry Farm
Price: $6.59+ per person
When: Weekends February 27 - April 18 (Pancake house opens March 6)
Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: Maple Fest is back, and you can learn about the process of making maple syrup on a guided tour, enjoy outdoor walking trails and fire pits, indulge in pancakes and relax on a wagon ride. There will be other food like soups and hotdogs also, before the pancake house opens on March 6. Capacity is limited so it's a good plan to buy tickets ahead of time.
Fulton's Sugar Bush and Maple Farm
Price: $10 per vehicle
When: Weekends February 19 - April 18 and daily during March break
Address: 399 Sugar Bush Rd., Pakenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: During maple season there will be horse-drawn carriage rides and maple taffy for sale on weekends. Winter trails are already open where you can hike or snowshoe. While their pancake house is now closed, they used the space to create a larger retail shop where you can find all the maple treats to bring home. The shop is open year-round, and open daily from February 19 - April 18. Campfire chats are also in the works for select weekends.
Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm
Price: $8.50 per person
When: Weekends February 26 - April 17
Address: 2452 York's Corners Rd., Edwards, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to admire the historic sugar shack and watch them make maple syrup then treat yourself to some maple taffy on snow. There's an animal barn, walking trails and tractor rides. New this year there is an outdoor food truck where you can get grilled cheese, soups, maple baked beans and deep-fried pancakes. Browse the farm shop for some maply syrup to go.
Temple's Sugarbush
When: Wednesday to Sunday for dine-in (Exact date TBA)
Address: 1700 Ferguson Falls Rd., Lanark, ON
Why You Need To Go: They will be opening their pancake house for the 2022 maple season where you can indulge in a breakfast of pancakes in the maple syrup capital of Ontario. You'll dine in a spacious timber frame building and have access to sugarbush walking trails.
Parc Omega
Price: Included in park admission
When: Open now on weekends until April
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: After you admire the animals on your Canadian safari, you can enjoy maple taffy on snow and other maple treats at an outdoor sugar shack. There will be music playing and a fire pit to warm up.
Wheeler's Pabcake House and Sugar Camp
When: Open weekends during February
Address: 1001 Highland Line, McDonalds Corners, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a cabin pancake house and explore their historic sugar shack and maple museum. Not only can you learn the process of making maple syrup but you'll find antique tools that were once used. There are also walking nature trails and maple products you can purchase to bring home. Reservations are recommended.
Sucrerie Bonaventure
Price: $7.83 for admission only, $27.83+ per meal
When: Opens February 26
Address: 15400 Rue Charles, Mirabel, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can dine in a chic cabin restaurant, feasting on a menu of traditional eats including maple ham, smoked sausages in syrup, pancakes with maple syrup and taffy on snow. There are farm animals, hiking trails, a sugar shop and an outdoor fire pit with lots of space, to enjoy after your meal.
Sucrerie du Terroir
When: Pick up Thursday to Sunday at the sugar shack
Address: 796 Chem. Fogarty, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: They've decided to keep their dining rooms closed this season due to the ongoing pandemic, but have meal boxes and maple products you can order to celebrate maple season at home. They have a rustic cabin for dining and staff dressed in period costume, so add a visit to your bucket list for 2023.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.