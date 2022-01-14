The Rideau Canal Skateway In Ottawa Is Finally Opening & Here's What You Need To Know
You can skate the full length on opening day!
The National Capital Commission has officially announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the morning.
Skating the Rideau Canal is a bucket list activity for many which Ottawa locals get to enjoy each winter. There are some changes since last season, and they're all for the better!
Is this...the best news we\u2019ve heard all year?!?\n\nThe green flag is going up on the ENTIRE length of the #RideauCanal Skateway tomorrow, Jan 14th at 8am! \n\n Get ready to skate the full 7.8 km on opening day! \n\nDetails: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/news/rideau-canal-skateway-opening-tomorrow-morning\u00a0\u2026 | #OttNews #IceIceDefinitelypic.twitter.com/rqaolSnyXX— RideauCanalSkateway (@RideauCanalSkateway) 1642109643
For the first time in over 20 years, we are able to skate the full length of the canal on opening day.
Skating is free to everyone and is open seven days a week. Concession stands, skate rentals and picnic tables, which did not open last year, are all back. Did someone say Beavertails and hot chocolate?
Layer up, because changing areas and fire pits will remain closed this season to follow health measures.
Wearing a face mask is required in any indoor space, including washrooms and lineups, and also recommended on the ice itself.
While the full length is open, ice conditions can vary by section from day to day and are updated online twice a day. Run, don't walk because the green flag goes up tomorrow!
Rideau Canal Skateway
Price: Free
When: Open as of January 14, 2022 at 8:00am
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The day Ottawa locals have been waiting for is here! Not only is the infamous skateway open for the 2022 season, for the first time in over 20 years you can skate the full 7.8-kilometre length of the canal on opening day.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
