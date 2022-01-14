Trending Tags

The Rideau Canal Skateway In Ottawa Is Finally Opening & Here's What You Need To Know

You can skate the full length on opening day!

Ottawa Staff Writer
The National Capital Commission has officially announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Skating the Rideau Canal is a bucket list activity for many which Ottawa locals get to enjoy each winter. There are some changes since last season, and they're all for the better!

For the first time in over 20 years, we are able to skate the full length of the canal on opening day.

Skating is free to everyone and is open seven days a week. Concession stands, skate rentals and picnic tables, which did not open last year, are all back. Did someone say Beavertails and hot chocolate?

Layer up, because changing areas and fire pits will remain closed this season to follow health measures.

Wearing a face mask is required in any indoor space, including washrooms and lineups, and also recommended on the ice itself.

While the full length is open, ice conditions can vary by section from day to day and are updated online twice a day. Run, don't walk because the green flag goes up tomorrow!

Price: Free

When: Open as of January 14, 2022 at 8:00am

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The day Ottawa locals have been waiting for is here! Not only is the infamous skateway open for the 2022 season, for the first time in over 20 years you can skate the full 7.8-kilometre length of the canal on opening day.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

