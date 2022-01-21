A New Outdoor Ice Rink Is Opening Near Ottawa & It's Bigger Than 6 NHL Rinks
It's free to skate!
There is a new outdoor ice rink opening near Ottawa and it's free to use.
The Kemptville Community Skateway is a skating rink on Kemptville Creek and is about the size of six NHL hockey rinks. It was opened and maintained last year for the first time in decades, and has grown in size since.
Courtesy of Municipality of North Grenville
It is back for its second year and this season it's about 20 times larger! The full skating space is over two times the width of an NHL hockey rink and roughly three times longer.
The Kemptville Creek is in the heart of the town of Kemptville, and many locals are feeling nostalgic that this rink is now being maintained. Resident Herb Cloutier proposed the idea for the skating area last year and was supported by the North Grenville municipality.
Herb was quoted saying, "As a child, we all used the creek to skate or play shinny in our boots, after school and on weekends until way after dark. It was just something to do, have some fun and make new friends. Growing older now, I always wanted to bring this back and share this with our community once again.”
There are lights along the creek that will be lit after sunset for night skating. The rink starts at Curry Park next to the Waterfront Trail, where you can find parking, picnic tables and porta-potties available for use. It opens this Friday, January 21.
Kemptville Community Skateway
Price: Free
When: Opening January 21 at 8 a.m.
Address: Kemptville Creek, Curry Park to Downtown Kemptville, Kemptville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit this quaint small town less than an hour from Ottawa, where you can skate on an outdoor ice rink for free.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.