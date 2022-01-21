Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
winter in ottawa

A New Outdoor Ice Rink Is Opening Near Ottawa & It's Bigger Than 6 NHL Rinks

It's free to skate!

Ottawa Staff Writer
A New Outdoor Ice Rink Is Opening Near Ottawa & It's Bigger Than 6 NHL Rinks
Courtesy of Municipality of North Grenville

There is a new outdoor ice rink opening near Ottawa and it's free to use.

The Kemptville Community Skateway is a skating rink on Kemptville Creek and is about the size of six NHL hockey rinks. It was opened and maintained last year for the first time in decades, and has grown in size since.

A New Outdoor Ice Rink Is Opening Near Ottawa & It's Bigger Than 6 NHL Rinks Courtesy of Municipality of North Grenville

It is back for its second year and this season it's about 20 times larger! The full skating space is over two times the width of an NHL hockey rink and roughly three times longer.

The Kemptville Creek is in the heart of the town of Kemptville, and many locals are feeling nostalgic that this rink is now being maintained. Resident Herb Cloutier proposed the idea for the skating area last year and was supported by the North Grenville municipality.

Herb was quoted saying, "As a child, we all used the creek to skate or play shinny in our boots, after school and on weekends until way after dark. It was just something to do, have some fun and make new friends. Growing older now, I always wanted to bring this back and share this with our community once again.”

There are lights along the creek that will be lit after sunset for night skating. The rink starts at Curry Park next to the Waterfront Trail, where you can find parking, picnic tables and porta-potties available for use. It opens this Friday, January 21.

Kemptville Community Skateway

Price: Free

When: Opening January 21 at 8 a.m.

Address: Kemptville Creek, Curry Park to Downtown Kemptville, Kemptville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit this quaint small town less than an hour from Ottawa, where you can skate on an outdoor ice rink for free.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
winter in ottawa

This Historic Ice Rink In Ottawa Is Open & You Can Warm Up Next To A Crackling Fire

You'll have to book in advance!

@caroline.kelly__ | Instagram, @tarabeauport | Instagram

The Rideau Hall skating rink has been a place for locals to skate in Ottawa since 1872. While you twirl around this maintained rink, you can wonder at the years of history that took place on these grounds.

The skating experience looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, and reservations are required to be booked ahead of time.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

Former Ottawa Senators Player Chris Neil Opened Ottawa's Newest Skating Trail & Ice Rink

Warm up by a fire pit in a forest of pines.🌲

@icelyndskating | Instagram

A new outdoor skating trail and ice rink just opened in Ottawa's west end, by none other than Ottawa Senator's former right-winger Chris Neil, and some partners.

The Icelynd skating trail is about two kilometres long winding through a forest of pines. There is also an outdoor rink complete with sideboards that is available to rent.

Keep Reading Show less
things to do this weekend in ottawa

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Need To Get Out Of The House

Don't forget your snow pants. ☃️

@britanniacoffeehouse | Instagram, @dupuis_gabby | Instagram

It's time to brave the cold and truly enjoy this Ottawa winter. While we can't dine in, or really do anything inside right now unless we're at home, there are a lot of winter activities that can be enjoyed outdoors.

Here are eight things to do this weekend in Ottawa to get you out of the house and breath some fresh air.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ottawa

The Rideau Canal Skateway In Ottawa Is Finally Opening & Here's What You Need To Know

You can skate the full length on opening day!

@lefrench_explorer | Instagram, @ratibalif | Instagram

The National Capital Commission has officially announced that the Rideau Canal Skateway is open as of Friday, January 14, 2022, at 8 a.m. in the morning.

Skating the Rideau Canal is a bucket list activity for many which Ottawa locals get to enjoy each winter. There are some changes since last season, and they're all for the better!

Keep Reading Show less