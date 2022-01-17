Trending Tags

winter in ottawa

This Historic Ice Rink In Ottawa Is Open & You Can Warm Up Next To A Crackling Fire

You'll have to book in advance!

Ottawa Staff Writer
@caroline.kelly__ | Instagram, @tarabeauport | Instagram

The Rideau Hall skating rink has been a place for locals to skate in Ottawa since 1872. While you twirl around this maintained rink, you can wonder at the years of history that took place on these grounds.

The skating experience looks a bit different this year due to the ongoing pandemic, and reservations are required to be booked ahead of time.

Reservations are taken on a monthly basis in order to secure your spot. The slots for January are already full, but the February booking is now open. Booking for March skating will open on February 1.

You can skate on Saturday or Sunday during one of three available time slots; 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Reservations are made by emailing guide@gg.ca for a skating period of one hour and 15 minutes. There are 25 people allowed on the ice per session.

There is no on-site parking available, you're able to park on nearby streets. The winter pavilion is currently closed so take advantage of the outdoor space and warm up next to a cozy fire pit. There will also be music playing.

All visitors to the skating rink must be fully vaccinated and wear a face mask.

Rideau Hall Skating Rink

Price: Free

When: January 10 - March 13, 2022 (weather permitting)

Address: 101 Princess Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Make reservations via email for a lovely outdoor winter skate.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.


