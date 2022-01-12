Trending Tags

The Longest Skating Trail Around Ottawa Will Have You Gliding Through A Winter Wonderland

Over 5 kilometres of wintry magic! ❄️⛸

Ottawa Staff Writer
@irelandsollazzo | Instagram, @le_sentier_du_petit_pingouin | Instagram

There is a relatively new skating trail only 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa and it will have you gliding through nature.

Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin winds through a golf course and is 5.2-kilometres long, making it the longest ice trail in the area.

Courtesy of Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin

This beautiful outdoor trail passes pine trees that look extra magical with a layer of snow. It first opened in January 2021, and is now open for the second season of the man-made skating path.

There are short-cut options through the trail, you can skate any distance from 0.5-kilometres to 5.2-kilometres, or longer if you loop around again.

The skating trail is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there are some special Saturdays when they are open until 9 p.m. for headlamp skating. Bring your own light or rent one for $5.

The entrance fee is $20 per adult, with special access passes and season passes available to purchase. Warm-up post-skate with a bite from their snack shack by a large crackling fire.

Le Sentier Du Petit Pingouin

Price: $20 per person

When: Open December 26, 2021

Address: 312 Chem. Taché, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can skate through nature on a man-made ice trail on a golf course. It's only 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa and is the largest skating trail in the region, at a length of 5.2-kilometres.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

