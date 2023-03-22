Finland Is Giving Away Free Trips & It Wants To Show People Why It's The Happiest Country
It was named the happiest country in the world.
Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row and now it wants to teach others lessons in happiness.
The Nordic country is offering 10 people from around the world a free trip to Finland as well as a four-day masterclass in happiness.
The Visit Finland website says the in-person masterclass will take place at the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland from June 12 to 15.
At the Masterclass of Happiness, Finnish coaches from different fields will share their best practices and methods for finding "your inner Finn - all in the middle of Finnish nature."
The coaches will focus on four themes over the course of four days including, nature and lifestyle; health and balance; design and every day; and food and wellbeing.
"Finnish happiness is a skill. A skill that can be taught. Now we want to share our secrets to leading a balanced life on the quirky side," the Visit Finland website says.
The Our Finland Instagram page even shared a sneak peek of the resort where the masterclass will take place and it describes it as being "in the midst of a peaceful lakeside forest in Finland."
The applications are now open and anyone over the age of 18 who is interested will need to fill out a sign-up form and complete a social media challenge.
Details of the social media challenge can be found on the Our Finland Instagram page.
In an Instagram post detailing the challenge, it says participants will be required to create their own content "showing us what things make you believe you may secretly be a Finn & tell us why you want to join the Masterclass of Happiness."
You must also include the hashtags #FindYourInnerFinn and #VisitFinland as well as the tag @ourfinland.
Finland was named the happiest country in the world in the World Happiness Report 2023 which was published earlier this week by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report looks at various factors including, mental and physical health, income and societal generosity, according to CNBC.
Applications for the happiness retreat will close on April 2, 2023, and selected participants will be contacted sometime in April.
The selected applicants will be publicly announced on Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok channels.
For the 10 people who are selected, the costs of the class and travel expenses will be taken care of.
Good luck to all those who apply!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.