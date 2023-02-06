Hong Kong Is Giving Away Thousands Of Free Plane Tickets & You Can Easily Enter To Win
Mark your calendar!
If you're planning to travel in 2023, then you may want to consider Hong Kong, especially since you may be able to score free plane tickets to get there.
In an effort to lure back tourists, Hong Kong's government is giving away 500,000 free plane tickets through its Hello Hong Kong initiative that kicks off in March.
Starting on March 1, people can visit the World of Winners page and enter for a chance to win.
CNBC reports that there will be different ways of winning tickets, including a lottery system, two-for-one purchases and through games.
According to the website, tickets will be split up among the city's three airlines: Cathay Pacific, HK Express and Hongkong Airlines.
The tickets will also be given out in phases.
The South China Morning Post says from March 1 the giveaway will target Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. Then from April 1, the focus will switch to mainland China and finally, in May it will include other countries like the U.S. and Canada.
It's unclear if there will be any limits as to how many plane tickets will be given away to people in North America.
The website for the initiative says all the tickets will be in economy class and will be round-trip tickets to and from Hong Kong.
Any related surcharges, fees and taxes will be required to be paid by the winners.
Hong Kong is trying to bring back visitors after seeing a big drop in tourism due to strict quarantine rules during the pandemic.
In October 2022, the government dropped the mandatory hotel quarantine for visitors after two years, as reported by Reuters.
However, by that point tourism numbers were down significantly.
CNN reports that before the pandemic, Hong Kong had 56 million travellers in an average year. However, by 2022 that number had dropped to about 100,000.
More details about the campaign will be provided on the participating airlines' websites once the giveaways are active so make sure you check those sites and the Hello Hong Kong website in March.
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.