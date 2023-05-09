Air Canada Is Having A Sale On So Many Flights & You Can Fly To Hawaii For Under $400
You can get cheap flights to the U.S., Mexico and more!
With summer just around the corner, you might be thinking of planning a vacation. If you are, you might want to check out these flight deals currently being offered by Air Canada.
Air Canada is having a sale on flights in Canada, to the U.S. and to Mexico and the Caribbean, and there are discounts on more than 30 destinations.
If you're looking for cheap flights in Canada, the airline is offering several low-cost fares on Canadian routes, including summer flights from Toronto to Vancouver for as low as $123 one way, or Montreal to Vancouver for $145.
You can also get cheap flights from Toronto to Calgary ($128 one way), Montreal ($152 one way), and Halifax ($119 one way).
If you're wanting to spend some time outside of the country, Air Canada also has cheap flights from Canada to the U.S., with prices starting at $160.
For that price, you can fly from Toronto to New York City (a show on Broadway, anyone?) or head from the 6ix to sunny Orlando, Florida, for just as few dollars more, with flights as low as $166 one way.
Not in Toronto? You can also fly from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $194.
Among the best deals currently available are Air Canada's flights to Hawaii. With the sale, you can fly from Toronto to Honolulu for just $383 one way.
The deals don't stop there. Air Canada also has cheap flights to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.
Some notable routes with low fares include Toronto to Nassau, Bahamas, for $195 one way, and Toronto to Montego Bay for $270.
You can also get cheap flights to Mexican cities like Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, as well as other popular tourist destinations like Turks and Caicos and the Cayman Islands.
While these prices are for economy-class seats, Air Canada is also offering cheap fares on business-class flights.
For instance, for just $348 you can fly business class on Air Canada from Toronto to New York and enjoy premium seating and other exclusive perks.
No promo code is needed to take advantage of the sale. The sale fares apply to all flights in Canada and select flights to the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
To get the cheap fares, you'll have to book your flights by May 15, 2023. However, travel dates can be booked all the way until December 15, 2023.
Bon voyage!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.