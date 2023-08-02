6 Things To Avoid Spending Money On If You're Visiting Whistler, According To A Local
Whistler is a hot-spot destination for people (and celebrities) from all around the world, known for its epic skiing, stunning hikes and jaw-dropping price tags.
This small community in B.C. is as beautiful as it is expensive, with everything from the hotels and restaurants to the activities often costing a small fortune.
And trust me, after living here for almost a year, I know just how pricey it can be. I've had to learn the hard way what's worth my money, and what's simply a waste.
If you know where to splurge and where to save though, a trip to Whistler is the perfect way to spend the weekend, or even just the day. Just an hour and a half from Vancouver, people in B.C. flock to the village to escape city life all year round.
In the winter, you can hit the slopes and enjoy the Hallmark-like village with a layer of snow all around.
In the summer, you can bask in the sun beside the bright blue lakes, or get a workout in by trekking up one of the many mountainous trails in the area.
There's no shortage of fun things to do in Whistler, but there are some key things to skip if you don't want to hurt your wallet too much.
Here are the top things you should avoid paying for on your next Whistler visit, according to someone who's paid for it all.
Buying food on the mountain
People go up to the top of the mountain all year long, in the winter to ski and in the summer to sight-see and hike around. Whatever the weather though, one thing remains the same — the pricey food.
Once you're up on the mountain there are lodges and restaurants to sit back and relax in, but be warned: They'll be selling overpriced drinks and food.
I paid for one too many expensive (yet subpar) veggie burgers before deciding to pack my own lunch whenever I went on the hill. Now, I simply stuff a homemade sandwich into my pocket and call it a day, and it's saved me some serious money.
Getting your lift ticket the day you go
You can actually save on lift tickets for the mountain, whether you're planning to spend the day skiing or take on the biking trails in the warmer seasons.
Right now for example, biking lift tickets are cheaper if you buy them online, rather than buying them at the ticketing window the day-of.
The Whistler Blackcomb website also says that you should "book in advance to save off the ticket window price, and have your tickets waiting for you when you check in."
This way you also don't have to worry about limited ticket availability.
Shopping in the village
We all know that panicked feeling when you're leaving for a trip, thinking about what you may have forgotten and left behind. In Whistler, this could cost you big time.
If you forget a pair of gloves for skiing in the winter, or your sneakers for a hike, you're probably going to be looking for a replacement in the village. And similar to most tourist destinations, many things are priced up in the area.
I usually avoid buying things in Whistler Village, because you'll rarely find anything affordable. Save the shopping for Vancouver, and check your bags an extra time before you leave home to make sure you have everything!
Buying groceries in town
Admittedly, groceries are expensive basically everywhere in Canada, but Whistler is next level.
Whenever I have out-of-town friends come for a visit it's one of the first things they comment on. Unfortunately, living here there's not too much I can do about my eye-watering grocery bill, but at least I can save all the visitors out there a pretty penny.
On the way to Whistler, from Vancouver and the airport, you have to drive through Squamish. I'd definitely recommend stocking up on all your food needs while there, so you don't have to do all your shopping in Whistler. It's just a 30-minute drive away, but the prices are noticeably different.
Going out on a long weekend
It's tempting to plan a visit to Whistler during a long weekend, of course. Everyone has an extra day off work, and it's the perfect time for a little retreat.
Trust me though, it's worth using up some of that PTO to avoid the long weekend chaos.
First off there's the traffic, long lines, and crowds. Worst of all though, is the cover at bars.
I've made the mistake of going out to the bars here when it's a long weekend and have paid the price — literally.
Because there are so many people visiting, most of the clubs in the area raise their cover prices. There aren't that many to choose from either, so you're stuck with a select option of prices.
After waiting in a long line to get in, you'll probably be confronted with a $30 cover fee on these nights (trust me, I've been there). Let me tell you — it's not worth it.
Staying right in the village
It's definitely fun to be right in Whistler Village, so you can see all the sights and walk out to the restaurants and attractions, but it comes at a cost.
Airbnbs and hotels in the village are extremely expensive, especially during the peak season. Even the neighbouring village of Creekside offers pricey accommodations that are usually just not worth it.
If you stay just a little bit outside of the main areas you'll get a much better deal and a similar experience. It's easy to get around in Whistler too, so if you have a car there's not a huge need to stay right in town.
If you really want to save money you can rent a place in Pemberton, which is the next town over. It's about a 30-minute drive away, and the prices are way more affordable. The drive is a bit long, but it's beautiful and worth it for how much you'll save.
Because of the expensive housing in Whistler, I actually ended up living in Pemberton for a few months and was happy to find that the small community was full of friendly people and stunning views.
You'll get the full B.C. experience here, surrounded by towering mountains and beautiful scenery, plus you'll still have easy access to all the excitement in Whistler.
