Chelsea Handler Went Skiing In BC & With A Canadian Flag Proudly Over Her Breasts (VIDEO)
She shredded with a margarita in one hand a joint in the other. ⛷
Chelsea Handler is back up to her old birthday antics and looking as Canadian as ever.
The 48-year-old comedian is well known for her birthday tradition of skiing partially nude or in barely there outfits, and she didn't disappoint this year.
Handler shared an epic video of her shredding up a mountain in a strapless two-piece bikini with a Canadian flag in the middle of her top and two U.S. flags on either side paired with black bottoms on February 25.
Handler climbs up the mountain and rushes down, zipping back and forth on her skis before making a quick pitstop for a cheeky beverage and a quick smoke.
The actress paired the video with Eminem's song "Without Me" and captioned the video, "48! Salud!"
Jennifer Anniston commented on the post, writing, "INDEED🔥❤️🔥❤️."
Paul Nicklen commented, "Go Canada!!" alluding to the location of Handler's ski trip.
Handler went on the Jennifer Hudson Show before her trip and revealed her birthday plans.
"My birthday's coming up [...] I'm leaving here, and I'm going to Whistler. This is where I go for skiing. I love skiing. Skiing is my passion. So every year, I film a birthday video celebrating myself skiing topless down a mountain," said Chandler.
"I have a margarita in one hand and a joint in the other, and it's become a ritual for me like every year I have to kind of up it, you know?" she said.
Gandler said this year she was considering upping the stakes by skiing down a harder mountain and going down moguls so her breasts would be "all over the place," or strapping one of her dogs on in a baby Bjorn.
Judging by her video, it looks like Handler opted for the harder terrain this year.
What a way to celebrate!