Chelsea Handler Dished On Skiing Topless & Her Love Of 'Fierce' Canadian Women (VIDEO)
She said she bought a home in B.C. in 2020 just in case Donald Trump got re-elected. 👀
It seems Chelsea Handler has a bit of a crush on Canada and she's not shy about sharing how much she loves the country.
In an interview with ET Canada, the American comedian explained that she considers herself to be an honourary Canadian and is working on obtaining dual citizenship.
She shared that during the yearly video she posts of herself skiing topless wearing two pasties covering her nipples — with one of them being the Canadian flag, naturally — the cold doesn't really bother her.
"I think when you’re naked on a ski mountain, which I do for my annual ski video on Instagram to celebrate my independence and my singledom and whatever else I’m celebrating… it’s not really that cold because you’re filming and you just forget about it all," Handler explained.
For her topless skiing video in 2021, Handler said, "America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile."
As well, Handler told ET Canada host Keshia Chanté that before the U.S. election in 2020, the comedian bought a home in Whistler just in case Donal Trump got re-elected.
"I was like, I can’t do this again for another four years," she said of living in America under another term of Trump. "Luckily that didn’t happen."
That being said, she said she loves her "little ski chalet" and has a whole host of friends in the resort town.
"Canadian women are fierce, they’re tough, and they’re very fit in the outdoors. So, I’ve learned a lot with my Canadian girlfriends," Handler explained.
Handler's birthday is coming up at the end of Februray, so keep your eyes peeled for another celebratory topless skiing video!
