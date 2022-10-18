Chelsea Handler Gave A 79-Year-Old Lady Her Room In Niagara Falls & Told Her To 'Hook Up'
"I was talking to her before I knew her husband had died."
Chelsea Handler is putting in the good work on tour and may have unintentionally helped a widow hook up.
During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Handler said she offered her hotel room to a 79-year-old woman at her Niagara Falls show so she could "gamble" and "hook up" instead of taking the bus home.
The only catch was Handler didn't know the woman who had bused in all the way from Pickering had lost her husband a year ago.
"I was in Niagara Falls, and I started talking to her in the front row, and I realized she was like this 79-year-old woman who had taken a bus in from a town called Pickering, which was like hours away," said Handler.
Handler said she offered the woman her hotel room since she wasn't staying there, so she wouldn't have to bus hours back home.
"Niagara Falls is lit up at night, and so it's a beautiful view," said Handler. "I was talking to her before I knew her husband had died, I was like, 'Oh my god, take my room. You don't have to take the bus home tonight. Stay here, gamble, hook up.'"
After the woman came backstage, Handler said she learned the woman was a widow.
"She comes to this casino, and she's like, 'I lost my husband a year ago, and I just come out and take the bus every few weeks to see comedy.'"
Handler said she apologized for telling her to hook up, but in a twist of events, she didn't seem to mind, according to Handler.
"She was like, 'No, I might actually hook up. Thank you!'"
Handler's comedy show Vaccinated and Hornyis currently on tour, and you can catch her at her next stop in Paso Robles, USA, on October 21, 2022.