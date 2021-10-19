Trending Tags

Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Vancouver With Her 'Vaccinated & Horny' Tour

She's giving away 20 free tickets for flight attendants too!

Chelsea Handler Is Coming To Vancouver With Her 'Vaccinated & Horny' Tour
@chelseahandler | Instagram, @chelseahandler | Instagram

American comedian and TV figure Chelsea Handler is bringing her new tour to Vancouver in 2022.

Her 'Vaccinated and Horny' standup comedy show will be performed at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Saturday, January 8.

Included in her 48-date tour are shows in Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

If you're a flight attendant, Handler is also giving away 20 tickets per show on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

