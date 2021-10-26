Trending Tags

Bryan Adams Is Playing A New Year's Eve Gig In Vancouver & It's One Big Reunion Party

Adams, Mother Mother and 54-40 all got their start in the city!

Bryan Adams Is Playing A New Year's Eve Gig In Vancouver & It's One Big Reunion Party
pkeeling1111 | Dreamstime

Bryan Adams, Mother Mother and 54-40 are back in Vancouver for a New Year's Eve gig at the Rogers Arena.

All three of them made their names performing around Vancouver in the early stages of their careers. It's also Adams' first time performing in Vancouver in four years.

The decision was made to hold the event after B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently lifted COVID-19 restrictions on large events.

Anyone going to the gig must be fully vaccinated, and you can purchase tickets here starting on October 29 at 10 a.m.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

