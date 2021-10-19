Trending Tags

BC Is Lifting More COVID-19 Restrictions & You'll Be Able To Dance At The Bar Again

Capacity limits are also going to change.

BC Is Lifting More COVID-19 Restrictions & You'll Be Able To Dance At The Bar Again
Government Of British Columbia, Cristina Villar Martin | Dreamstime

The B.C. government just announced that more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, and one of them means we can finally dance at the bar again.

A press release from The Government of British Columbia said for the next phase of the vaccine-card program, starting October 24, everyone over the age of 12 will have to be fully vaccinated to enter some businesses and events.

With this, the restrictions are changing on October 25 to allow more people at events.

The release said that "the provincial health officer order restricting capacity limits to 50% for inside organized events and gatherings will be revised to allow 100% capacity in those settings where the BC Vaccine Card is in place and proof of vaccination status is checked."

Indoor mask requirements will remain in effect but "the requirement to remain seated at a table in restaurants and pubs will be lifted."

These new rules apply to indoor sporting events, concerts, theatres, weddings, funeral receptions, and parties.

