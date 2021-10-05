These 30K People In BC Now Have To Be Fully Vaccinated By Next Month
They have until November 22 to get two doses.
Being double vaccinated for COVID-19 is now going to be mandatory for all B.C. Public Service employees, who will have to provide proof of vaccine with the official BC Vaccine Card.
According to a press release from the Government of B.C., it will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22.
The province says it made the decision ahead of more employees returning to their regular workplaces later in the fall, adding, "This provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians."
The consequences for missing the deadline aren't mentioned, but the statement says the requirement is mandatory. The province is releasing more details in early November for "the few people who are unable to be vaccinated."
The press release states that the government is "supporting the effort to increase vaccination rates throughout the province by making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for B.C. public service employees."
