BC Is Expanding Its Mask Rules After A 'Rapid Increase' In COVID-19 Cases In Kids

Dr. Bonnie Henry says "wearing a mask gives you superpowers, it makes you a superhero." 😷

Province of British Columbia

B.C. just announced that masks will be mandatory in schools for all students and staff as of October 4, due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in kids.

Although there were existing measures in place, including daily health checks, hand washing, and improved ventilation systems, more restrictions were needed, says Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, in a press conference on Friday.

She added, "We have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 diagnoses in school-age children, particularly those from 5 to 11 years of age who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

Dr. Henry urges those who can get vaccinated to do so in order to protect those who cannot and slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, September 30, 88% of eligible people in B.C. are vaccinated with at least one dose. The province also announced 749 new cases in their latest reporting of COVID-19 cases.

You can read the updated guidelines on the government website.

