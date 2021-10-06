These COVID-19 Thanksgiving Rules In BC Will Help Keep You & Your Family Safe
Dr. Bonnie Henry gave some straightforward advice for those celebrating.
The B.C.government is advising people how to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with COVID-19 rules in mind.
This comes after the increased restriction in schools and a recent announcement of mandatory vaccines for public service workers.
#CovidBC update: 593 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 190,372 cases in BC. There have been no new d… https://t.co/Yh446QK4hp— BC Government News (@BC Government News) 1633476683.0
A statement from Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Stephen Brown, deputy minister of health, said: "This year, make your celebrations large in thanks but small in size. While many of us would often travel to friends and family to spend time together, now is the time to stay closer to home and have a smaller gathering instead."
It is advising people to get together with your "safe six" for the long weekend, and to sit people far apart from one another.
In a press conference, Dr. Henry also said to "limit your time inside."