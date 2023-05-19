This House For Sale In Nova Scotia On The Ocean Has Its Own Beach & Costs Less Than $500,000
The home is on an island and surrounded by towering trees and clear blue waters! 🌲🌊
If you've ever wanted to have an oceanfront home, there is a house for sale in Nova Scotia right on the ocean with its own beach and it costs less than $500,000!
Also, it's on an island — Morris Island to be exact — which is part of the province's southwestern coast and less than 30 minutes away from Yarmouth.
This waterfront house is 2,215 square feet with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and on just under an acre of land.
Described as country living in an oceanfront home, it's listed for sale for $499,900 which is probably less than it would cost you to buy a condo in Toronto.
Aerial view of the house for sale in Nova Scotia.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
This house for sale in Nova Scotia is secluded not just because it's on an island but also because it's surrounded by towering trees on all sides and backs onto the ocean.
Living room with access to a deck that overlooks the ocean.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Because of how the house was designed, you actually get ocean views from all of the rooms!
The house's kitchen.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
On the main level of the home, there is an open-concept kitchen, dining room and living room along with the primary bedroom.
There's also access to the sunroom and deck that overlooks the ocean.
One of the rooms in the house that has ocean views.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Then, on the second floor, there are two more bedrooms — one of which has an en-suite bathroom — and a family room that leads out to a smaller deck overlooking the backyard and the ocean.
Deck at the back of the house that overlooks the ocean.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
There is also a finished basement that has another bedroom along with a recreation room, laundry room and workshop.
Plus, it's a walk-out room, which means it opens up to the house's backyard.
View of the house for sale from the ocean.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
If you thought the house for sale in Nova Scotia being on an island makes it special, this might just make it even more unique.
The climate on Morris Island tends to be milder than in other parts of the province and is actually more comparable to B.C.
Staircase down to the pebble beach and ocean.Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Outside of this waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia, there is a landscaped lot with shrubs, rose bushes and more flora.
At the edge of the backyard, you'll find a staircase that leads down to a pebble-stone beach that takes you into the water.
If you buy this home, you also get 185 feet of private oceanfront!
