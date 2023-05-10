This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A Cape Cod-Style Home With A Boardwalk To The Ocean
It costs less than $500,000! 👀
You can find this house for sale in Nova Scotia that looks like it's from Cape Cod and has a boardwalk to the water listed for less than $500,000 right now!
It's located in Sluice Point, which is on the province's west coast, and is secluded on a stunning ocean bay.
The one-bedroom, three-bathroom house is 1,752 square feet and is on just over three acres of land, with three outbuildings that are like mini houses.
Even though it's in a great location right on the water, it's only listed on the market for $485,000.
This oceanfront home for sale in Nova Scotia looks like a Cape Cod-style house with that classic grey wood siding and white trim.
Plus, all of the outbuildings that are like mini houses have that same exterior design.
Then, in the house, it looks more like a rustic cabin in the woods.
There is an open-concept kitchen, dining and living space with a vaulted ceiling and windows that offer beautiful views of the bay and the forest that surrounds the home.
Also, a staircase from the main living area leads up to a loft that has a bedroom with ocean views and a full ensuite bathroom.
This house for sale in Nova Scotia also has another living space on the lower level along with a sunroom, a three-piece bathroom and a laundry room.
There are three outbuildings on the just over three-acre property.
One is a guest house that has a living area, kitchenette, three-piece bath and bedroom, another is a guest house that just has bunk beds and the other is a cookhouse with a wraparound deck.
If you're looking for a tranquil getaway, the house is secluded and private because it's surrounded by trees, shrubs and flowering plants and then backs onto the ocean.
From the house, there is a boardwalk that winds through the trees and goes right down to the water.
Also, there is a stretch of grassy beach, a covered sitting area and a dock on the bay.
