7 Breathtaking Mini-Mansions For Sale In Canada That Offer Waterfront Living For Cheap
Some houses even have private beaches! 🌊
There are so many stunning houses for sale across Canada if you're looking for a change of scenery.
Known as mini-mansions, because they're not too big and not too small, these places offer you the chance to have waterfront living for cheap.
You can find breathtaking waterfront houses for sale in Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and B.C. on oceans, lakes and rivers.
Not only are these homes in pristine locations — some even have their own sand and stone beaches — and they're also all cheap houses.
The houses are listed for sale on the market for right now between $200,000 and $700,000.
So, whether you're actually thinking of buying a house or just want to daydream about moving to the beach, here are seven mini-mansions for sale in Canada that offer stunning waterfront living for cheap!
Modern lakefront house for sale
Dining room in the Bromont house for sale. Right: Lake that's on the property of the house for sale.
Nadia St-Laurent | Engel & Völkers Magog
Asking Price: $595,000
Location: Bromont, QC
Description: This three-bedroom, two-bathroom house for sale in Quebec, about an hour east of Montreal, has been completely modernized.
There are pine floors, whitewashed panelled walls, wood beams, a fireplace with a stone mantel, and brick walls inside that make it cozy but chic at the same time.
The home sits on a beautifully landscaped six acres of land with gardens and a large terrace at the back.
It's surrounded by a forest along with a lake that's perfect for swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter!
House for sale in Ontario with a lake and a river
Living room with lake views in this Ontario house for sale. Right: Aerial view of the house and water.
Brianne Stibler | Engel & Völkers Parry Sound
Asking Price: $670,000
Location: Whitestone, ON
Description: This four-bedroom, one-bathroom waterfront house for sale in Ontario offers privacy and seclusion on just over 10 acres of land.
There are vaulted ceilings and an open-concept floor plan plus a walkout from the kitchen that leads to a porch and the property beyond it with mature trees, wildlife and more than 400 feet of water frontage.
Also, the property is along a river that can be used for fishing, boating, kayaking and swimming.
Whitestone is near Parry Sound, about 40 minutes north.
Waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia
Aerial view of a house for sale in Nova Scotia on the water. Right: Dock that leads into that lake.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Asking Price: $299,000
Location: Milton Highlands, NS
Description: You can find this renovated three-bedroom, two-bath house for sale in Nova Scotia located on the tranquil Lake Milo, along the province's west coast.
It has an open-concept design that allows for a seamless flow between the living room, dining room and kitchen.
There is direct access to the lake via a dock that's just off the backyard. Lake Milo is a spot for swimming, boating and fishing.
Island home in BC nestled among trees
House for sale in B.C. on the ocean and nestled among trees. Right: View of the ocean and mountains.
Elliot Funt | Engel & Völkers Vancouver
Asking Price: $599,000
Location: Keats Island, BC
Description: While this home is more on the mini side, you could always make it a bigger mini-mansion if that's what you want.
It's located on Keats Island which is a 30-minute water taxi or boat ride from Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver.
The waterfront property is just over three acres and includes a main cabin along with a smaller cabin, an expansive deck and stairs that lead down to the beach and the water.
This part of Keats Island offers stunning views of Howe Sound.
House for sale in Ottawa with a sandy beach
Sandy beach in the backyard of the house for sale. Right: Living room with water views.
Julie Teskey | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central Glebe
Asking Price: $695,000
Location: Ottawa, ON
Description: This beach house at Ottawa's Cedar Cove is a waterfront cottage with breathtaking views of the water, sunrises and sunsets.
There is a great room with walls of windows for sightlines out to the water that opens to a 600-square-foot deck.
It also has three bedrooms, all with skylights and windows that allow in natural light, and a covered sitting porch.
Outside, there are two water platforms and decks with panoramic river vistas and 80 feet of sandy waterfront beach.
Oceanfront cottage with its own beach
House for sale in Nova Scotia that's right on the ocean. Right: Ocean views from inside the house.
Susan Diamond | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Asking Price: $790,000
Location: Blandford, NS
Description: You get 350 feet of direct ocean frontage with spectacular water views, a four-season cottage, a barn, a boathouse, and 9.4 acres of land with this property.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage has beautifully maintained pine floors, a spiral staircase leading upstairs and a screened-in porch with westward views of the Atlantic Ocean and Mahone Bay.
Not only is there a beach on the ocean but there are also pathways that run along the oceanfront, the apple orchard and the forest.
Blandford is located on Nova Scotia's southern shore, around an hour west of Halifax.
Lake house in Nova Scotia
Porch nestled among trees with sightlines to the lake. Right: Aerial view of the waterfront house for sale.
Marina MacIntyre | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Asking Price: $473,000
Location: East Lake Ainslie, NS
Description: This modern lakefront home has three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and a spacious open-concept design that offers views of Cape Breton Island's Lake Ainslie.
There is also a bright sunroom — which could be a bedroom, studio, office or sitting room — and a screened-in three-season room.
By the water is a stone beach and then many trails are close by for hiking in the summer, spring and fall and snowmobiling in the winter.