9 Houses For Sale In Nova Scotia If You Want A Mini-Mansion On A Budget
You can find oceanfront houses with private beaches, homes nestled among forests and houses in charming towns!
There are so many houses for sale in Nova Scotia that are stunning and more affordable than other places in Canada if you want a mini-mansion on a budget!
You can find oceanfront and waterfront houses with private beaches for sale in the province along with homes that are nestled in forests or in towns and cities.
These mini-mansions are from 1,500 square feet to 3,500 square feet and some even come with three acres to more than 12 acres of land.
Prices for the homes range from just $225,000 to $699,900 which, even at the top end, seem much cheaper than house prices in Toronto or Vancouver.
So, here are nine houses for sale in Nova Scotia that will probably pique your interest if you're looking for a mini-mansion that won't break the bank!
Riverside house
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: Dining room of the house for sale.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Price: $447,900
Address: 35 Meadow Brook Dr., South Ohio, NS
Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is 2,316 square feet and sits on 5.3 acres of land.
The main floor has an open-concept kitchen and living room along with a dining room and mudroom. There is also a large deck outside for relaxing with nature.
Plus, the Forchu River crosses the property so wildlife is abundant.
Cape Cod-style lakefront home
Exterior of the house for sale with the lake in the background. Right: Bathroom in the house for sale.
Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Price: $699,900
Address: 2914 Nova Scotia Trunk 10, New Germany, NS
Description: This Cape Cod-style lakefront home is 2,519 square feet and is on a 50,529 square foot lot so there's so much room to explore.
It has large windows on the main level facing the lake so you get water views all day. The yard is surrounded by trees for privacy.
Wentzells Lake is just across the street along with a trail that's perfect for hikes on the water's edge.
Farmhouse-style home in the mountains
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: Patio off the house with trees in the background.
Everett Vass | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $225,000
Address: Whycocomagh, NS
Description: Even though this five-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse-style home isn't huge — just 1,550 square feet — it is on more than five acres of land and nestled in the mountains.
It overlooks Bras d'Or Lake and is far back from the road so you have privacy. Plus, beaches and the Cabot Trail are not far away.
House surrounded by the forest
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: Aerial view of the house and the acerage.
Tony White | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Yarmouth
Price: $495,000
Address: Belliveaus Cove, NS
Description: This 3,500-square-foot house on over 12 acres of land has six bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It offers a stunning view of St. Mary's Bay, including sunsets over the water.
Some of the land is cleared while some is wooded. Also, there are fruit trees, grapevines and blueberry bushes if you want to harvest your own fruit!
Riverside house with 150 feet of water frontage
Front of the house for sale. Right: The house's kitchen.
Ryan Martin | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $589,900
Address: 37 Bayside Dr., Bayside, NS
Description: There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this 2,205-square-foot house.
The foyer leads to an open-concept kitchen, dining and living area with vaulted ceilings and access to the deck overlooking the backyard.
It comes with 150 feet of water frontage on Nine Mile River which opens up into Shad Bay.
Century-old home on seven acres
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: Kitchen in the house.
Elizabeth Barry | Engel & Völkers Halifax
Price: $259,900
Address: West Bay Road, NS
Description: This century-old three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 2,220 square feet and it sits on seven acres of land.
The main floor features a large porch that doubles as a mudroom, a kitchen and an open-concept dining room and living room space.
There is also a patio that can be enjoyed in the summer months that overlooks the property.
Oceanfront house surrounded by nature
Aerial view of the house for sale and the ocean beyond it. Right: Interior of the house, including a fireplace.
Judy Martin | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Wolfville
Price: $495,000
Address: Delaps Cove, NS
Description: This 1,277-square-foot home with three bedrooms and one bathroom is right on the ocean and comes with more than eight acres of land.
It offers over 300 feet of direct shoreline and if you just walk across the backyard — which has a water feature, flowering trees, shrubs and bushes — you're at the beach!
Lake house with a wrap-around deck
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: The house's living room.
Monica Sontrop | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $650,000
Address: Chester, NS
Description: This 2,700-square-foot lake house on three acres has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is a wrap-around sun deck for entertaining that has a view of Stanford Lake. The property also features flowering shrubs, flower gardens, vegetable gardens and a babbling brook.
Queen Anne Revival-style house with a library
Exterior of the house for sale. Right: Library in the house.
Price: $549,000
Address: 31 Carleton St., Yarmouth, NS
Description: The Augustus Cann Estate is a 3,683-square-foot heritage home built back in 1892 that features five bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It has original features like stained glass and bevelled windows, pocket doors, hardwood floors and a quarter-sawn oak staircase. One room has even been converted into a glamorous library!
The house also has two covered verandas and a sun deck for you to enjoy the outdoors.