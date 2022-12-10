This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is On The Ocean & The Beach Is Basically The Backyard
Access to a stunning white sand beach every single day? Yes, please!
There is a beautiful house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on the ocean and the beach is just off the backyard, down a charming bush-lined pathway.
Located in Lockeport, which is on Nova Scotia's southwestern coast, it's a 2,768 square feet waterfront home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
It's listed on the market for $869,000 and was designed to offer stunning views of Crescent Beach — plus, there's an adjacent guest house.
Aerial view of a waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia with the beach in the background.Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
The house has an open-concept layout so the kitchen, dining room and living room flow together.
In the main living space, large windows offer spectacular views of the ocean and patio doors lead to the back deck.
Kitchen of the house for sale.Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
The second floor of the home includes the main bedroom with a walk-in closet and an ensuite bath along with two more bedrooms.
Each room boasts views of the beach and ocean!
One of the bedrooms in the house for sale.Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
There is a 576-square-foot guest house on the property and it has its own wraparound deck with views of the ocean and beach.
Open concept kitchen and living space in the guest house.Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
With this house, the beach is basically the backyard because of how close it is so you pretty much have a beach right off your back deck!
At the back of the house, a charming gravel pathway with bushes on both sides leads you from the backyard to Crescent Beach.
It's a white sand beach causeway that connects the peninsula of Lockeport to mainland Nova Scotia.
Path that leads from the house's backyard to the beach and ocean.Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
This waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia is located within walking distance of amenities in Lockeport, including a bank, pharmacy, grocery store, restaurants and schools.
Waterfront house on Crescent Beach
Aerial view of the house for sale, the beach and the ocean.
Heidi Fraser | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Price: $869,000
Address: 27 Locke St., Lockeport, NS
Description: This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house for sale in Nova Scotia is right on the ocean and the beach steps away from the home, down a charming bush-lined gravel pathway.