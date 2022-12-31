This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own Private White Sand Beach On A Protected Ocean Bay
The home is nestled within a forest so it's private and seculded!
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's surrounded by a forest and it has its own private white sand beach on a protected ocean bay!
Located in the community of East Port L'Hebert, the 3,000-square-foot home is on 13 acres of forested land that runs right into the ocean.
It's listed on the market for $1,525,000 and has four bedrooms along with three bathrooms.
House for sale in Nova Scotia.Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
This house is on a bit of a hill so you have to walk down to get to the white sand beach and the ocean.
It offers complete privacy and seclusion since there are no neighbours on either side thanks to the sprawling acreage of forest that surrounds it.
Kitchen in the house for sale.Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
On the main level of the house, there is a decently sized kitchen and also an open-concept living and dining room.
Open concept living and dining room.Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Since the ocean bay stretches far beyond the house, you get spectacular views of the white sands and the water from almost every room!
Balcony that's off one of the rooms with views of the ocean.Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
There is a deck on every side of the house along with a sunroom that boasts panoramic views.
So, you have your pick of what vista you want to see whether it's just the ocean or the forest — or even both at the same time.
Aerial view of the house for sale and the ocean beyond it.Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
In the yard, there are raised garden beds so you can grow your own fruits and vegetables because it's located in a milder ecosystem that's known as Nova Scotia's "banana belt."
Then, down at the ocean, you can swim or boat in the bay at high tide and you can kayak or hunt for shells and clams on the ocean floor at low tide.
This house that's for sale in Nova Scotia is just half an hour away from the towns of Liverpool and Shelburne.
Waterfront house with a private beach
House for sale in Nova Scotia.
Donna Van't Hof | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Lunenburg
Price: $1,525,000
Address: 1342 E Port L'Hebert Rd., Port Joli, NS
