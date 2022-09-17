This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has A Private Cove & You Get Ocean Views From Almost Each Room
Nestled among towering trees and on its own private cove! 🏡🌊
There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on a private cove and almost every room inside has views of the ocean!
Located in Glen Margaret, this secluded four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is listed for sale on the market for $1,288,000.
Even though it has a hefty price tag, the property offers quite a lot because it has been completely renovated and modernized so you can live in luxury while out in nature.
Plus, the home is nestled among tall trees on a private, protected cove that can be seen from almost every single room!
House for sale in Nova Scotia with a dock on its own private cove.Kellyn McMullen | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
The home's main level features an open concept design with a modern kitchen that leads to a dining room and opens up to the back deck.
There is also a living room and a powder bathroom on the first floor.
Kitchen and dining room in the house that opens up to the back deck.Kellyn McMullen | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
The primary bedroom is also on the main level and it features a luxury ensuite.
Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms and some have ocean views so you can see the water while lying in bed. Plus, there is a new full bathroom.
One of the bedrooms that has ocean views from the window.Kellyn McMullen | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
While the house is beautiful inside, there's no comparison to the natural beauty that you get outside.
The deck wraps around the back and side of the house, offering a stunning uninterrupted sightline of the ocean.
Deck at the back of the home that overlooks the water.Kellyn McMullen | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Beyond the wraparound deck is the home's own private cove! There are also 180 feet of oceanfront and a brand-new dock.
Even though it's a secluded location, the house is only 45 minutes away from Halifax and all of the city's amenities.
Waterfront home on a private cove
Dock on the private cove.
Kellyn McMullen | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester
Price: $1,288,000
Address: 15 Durham Ln, Glen Margaret, NS
Description: This modernized waterfront home near Halifax has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It's on a private cove and has 180 feet of oceanfront!