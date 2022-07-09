This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own White Sand Beach With Clear Blue Water
There is an incredible house for sale in Nova Scotia that has its own white sand beach that's on the crystal clear blue ocean!
Located in Port Joli on the province's southern coast, the oceanfront home that's on the market is 2,129 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
While it's got a hefty price tag of $1,395,000, it offers quite a lot including a landscaped backyard on 12.7 acres of land and its own private beach that's on the clear blue ocean.
This waterfront home for sale was designed to blend modern amenities with the charm of the original cottage that was on the property for over a century!
Kitchen of the house for sale in Nova Scotia with blue cabinetry and a big island.Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
On the main floor of the home is a completely modern kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, built-in blue cabinetry and a large island that flows into the dining area.
Beyond that, the open concept room opens up onto the back patio.
One of the bedrooms in the house that has views of the water.Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Two of the house's bedrooms are on the main level and they both have individual ensuites.
Almost every room in the house has ocean views thanks to the big windows that bring in natural light.
Screened-in porch that overlooks the backyard and the ocean.Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Off the kitchen and dining room, there is a screened porch with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooks the backyard and the ocean beyond it!
Also, there is a barn/bunkie on the property that can be used as a workshop or just about anything you can imagine.
Views of the house with the backyard and the ocean around it.Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Outside, a short stroll down a tree-lined path through the garden leads you to a stunning white sand beach.
You can relax on the sand or take a dip in the crystal blue ocean!
Aerial view of the house and the shoreline.Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
While the house is private and nestled between a forest and the ocean, it's just 25 minutes from amenities in the town of Liverpool.
Plus, it's also a less than 15-minute drive to White Point Beach Resort and down the road from Kejimkujik National Park Seaside which has hiking trails and beaches!
Oceanfront home in Nova Scotia
House for sale in Nova Scotia with a screened-in porch and wrap-around decks.
Cindy Dyer | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Liverpool
Price: $1,395,000
Address: 1026 St Catherines River Rd., Port Joli, NS
