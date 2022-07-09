Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Has Its Own White Sand Beach With Clear Blue Water​

A tree-lined path through the garden leads down to the stunning beach! 🌊

House for sale in Nova Scotia with a spacious backyard and a white sand beach on the ocean.

There is an incredible house for sale in Nova Scotia that has its own white sand beach that's on the crystal clear blue ocean!

Located in Port Joli on the province's southern coast, the oceanfront home that's on the market is 2,129 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

While it's got a hefty price tag of $1,395,000, it offers quite a lot including a landscaped backyard on 12.7 acres of land and its own private beach that's on the clear blue ocean.

This waterfront home for sale was designed to blend modern amenities with the charm of the original cottage that was on the property for over a century!

On the main floor of the home is a completely modern kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, built-in blue cabinetry and a large island that flows into the dining area.

Beyond that, the open concept room opens up onto the back patio.

Two of the house's bedrooms are on the main level and they both have individual ensuites.

Almost every room in the house has ocean views thanks to the big windows that bring in natural light.

Off the kitchen and dining room, there is a screened porch with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlooks the backyard and the ocean beyond it!

Also, there is a barn/bunkie on the property that can be used as a workshop or just about anything you can imagine.

Outside, a short stroll down a tree-lined path through the garden leads you to a stunning white sand beach.

You can relax on the sand or take a dip in the crystal blue ocean!

While the house is private and nestled between a forest and the ocean, it's just 25 minutes from amenities in the town of Liverpool.

Plus, it's also a less than 15-minute drive to White Point Beach Resort and down the road from Kejimkujik National Park Seaside which has hiking trails and beaches!

Price: $1,395,000

Address: 1026 St Catherines River Rd., Port Joli, NS

Description: This waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia has four bedrooms and three bathrooms along with its own beautiful white sand beach on the ocean.

