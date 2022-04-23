Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A Cape Cod-Style Home With Its Own Private Beach

The house on the ocean has 1,000 feet of waterfront! 🌊

​Exterior of a house for sale in Nova Scotia. Right: Living space that leads out to a porch overlooking the ocean.

There is a house for sale in Nova Scotia that's in a Cape Cod, Massachusetts style and it has its own private beach!

At this property, the 2,980 square foot house is on 6.7 acres of land and comes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The waterfront house for sale in Nova Scotia, which is known as Hayseeds Landing, is on the market for $2,500,000.

While the cost of this house is probably unattainable for most people, but maybe not shocking given Canada's home prices, there is no price tag on daydreaming about owning this property!

From every single room in the house, there is either an ocean or golf course view.

Front entrance of the Cape Cod-style house that's for sale.Tim Harris | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

This house for sale in Nova Scotia that's on the ocean is located down a winding laneway under a canopy of tall trees.

It offers panoramic views of Chandler's Cove along with the islands beyond it.

The house's kitchen which has a large island.Tim Harris | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

On the main level, there is an open floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living spaces flowing into one another and hand-cut wooden beams on the ceiling throughout.

In the living area, there is a brick wood-burning fireplace, window seats and access to a seaside, covered 520 square foot veranda that overlooks the ocean.

One of the bedrooms.Tim Harris | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

The main bedroom is on the first floor of the house and it has its own ensuite with laundry nearby.

All of the other bedrooms are on the upstairs level of the house and there's a second full bathroom there as well.

Aerial view of the house with the ocean in the background.Tim Harris | Engel & Völkers Nova Scotia Chester

Outside, there is lots of green space which includes gardens.

Beyond that, is a private beach on 1,000 feet of waterfront and a 131-foot wharf for boats, relaxing and jumping off of.

The location of this house is very private but a short drive to the village of Chester and less than an hour from Halifax.

