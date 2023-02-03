An Ontario Dairy Farmer Dumps 30,000 Litres Of Milk In A Video & Says 'It Breaks My Heart'
"They make us dump it."
The phrase, "don't cry over spilled milk" is pretty common, but a recent video is challenging that sentiment. Southern Ontario dairy farmer Jerry Huigen posted a TikTok video earlier this week outlining his frustrations with milk production limitations.
In the since deleted video, milk can be seen gushing out of a pipe and down a drain as Huigen explains that he's already reached his quota for the month and must now dispose of the surplus.
"So right now we're over our quota. It's regulated by the government and by the DFO (Dairy Farmers of Ontario)," an emotional Huigen said. "But the problem is, what they don't understand, is that [...] I have to dump 30,000 litres of milk and it breaks my heart."
Huigen said that the dairy farm has been operating for 43 years. "We milk about 260 cows. Right now during the winter months we make quite a bit more milk because the feed is very consistent and if you do a good job you will produce quite a bit of milk."
According to the Canadian Dairy Commission, milk production quotas have been in effect since 1970 in order to "prevent variations in milk production that created periods of surplus and periods of shortage."
In an email to Narcity, the commission explained that "milk cannot be stored for long periods of time like grains, for example, so a constant production is important to make sure demand is served without producing surpluses."
It also added that farm-level milk production is overseen by provincial milk marketing boards, which in this case means DFO.
DFO gave a statement to Narcity explaining that "each dairy farm across Canada is managed by a licensed farmer who owns quota or market share and produces only as much high-quality milk as is required by the Canadian marketplace. Consumer demand is monitored by the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) to avoid overproduction."
It also noted that raw milk is "sold to processors at a fair price, enabling farmers to earn a predictable and stable living" and that DFO "donated more than 1.3 million litres of milk to Ontario food banks" last year.
The price that consumers pay for milk at grocery stores is set by retailers.
In the video, Huigen fills a cup with the surplus of milk flowing from the drainpipe. "We have no say anymore as a dairy farmer at our own farm because they make us dump it," he said as he drinks from the cup.
"For us, when it's good, our little bit of profit goes down the drain. How do you guys dare to put this product on the market for $7 a litre and think that that's okay when there's a lot of single mothers with [...] maybe a few kids to feed."
He claimed that he's "standing up a little bit for the local people" and that the quotas are preventing him from growing his business.
"They capped us, so I can't grow my business at all. What am I going to tell my four kids?" he asked.
"[...] We are not going to stay in business in this country. So Justin Trudeau and [Doug] Ford, I'd love to take you for dinner."
Narcity reached out to the owner of the video but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
