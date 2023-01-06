People From Western Canada Are So Confused Over Bagged Milk & Think It's Weird AF
"What is wrong w'yall?" 🥛
People living in Western Canada are totally weirded out by the fact that certain places in the country actually sell milk in a bag and they are venting about it in a Reddit thread.
When one Redditor asked if people could buy bagged milk products across Canada and people were quick to comment — especially people from B.C. and Alberta.
Although the thread gets a little heated, there's a good chance you'll get a chuckle out of it.
One Redditor that lived in Quebec, Ontario and B.C. had to let people know that B.C. folks think bagged milk is totally weird.
Although it may be normal to them, people from the West Coast just don't get it and think it's totally wrong.
Not to mention, those that moved to Ontario from B.C. are having a hard time adjusting to it and prefer their milk to be in a big carton.
People from Alberta also entered the chat to confirm this is not something that exists in their province too.
While others were caught off guard when they moved outside of provinces that do sell bagged milk and realized it wasn't "a Canada-wide thing."
The opposite is true too!
It seems as if different parts of Canada are having a totally different experience when it comes to the milk options out there. While some Canadians always thought bagged milk was a country-wide thing, others are completely baffled by its existence.
Who knew milk could be such a hot topic?