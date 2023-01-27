People In Ontario Are Trying To Settle A Bagged Milk Debate & The Comments Are Too Much
"I need to reflect on some things."
Bagged milk in Ontario is quite a conversation starter since it doesn't come with a set of instructions on how to use it properly.
A person posted a discussion question in an Ontario Reddit thread asking people if they cut one or two holes in their bagged milk.
The person said they were having a "very serious debate" with their wife about how many holes are the most common way to cut open bagged milk. The debate lasted over a week...
One day, the Redditor reached for the "relatively new and full" bag of milk in the fridge while making coffee before heading to work. "Instinctually, I tilted the jug back so as to limit any potential spillage," they said. But then, "disaster struck."
"If it weren't for my keen sense of get the f*ck outta there-ness, I'd have roiled around in a puddle of cow juice and missed my entire shift," they added.
The Redditor said their wife "tore into" them because they had "no idea how this could have happened." The wife said, "I cut both sides of the bag to ease flow."
So to settle the debate, they took to Reddit and asked, "Is this common? I've never heard of two holes. I'm a one holer."
"I'm convinced these two-hole-hooligans are just from other provinces or Americans trying to mess with our beautiful milk bag system," someone said on Reddit.
It seems like cutting one hole in bagged milk might be an Ontario thing for those who grew up there.
A Redditor shared that they cut one hole and grew up in Ontario. But, "my boyfriend who's a transplant from Manitoba (and didn't grow up with bagged milk) cuts two. He claims "everyone he knows" does it that way.. I've never witnessed such a thing in my 42 years until I met him," they added.
Another person from Ontario said they've never "ever seen a milk bag cut twice!"
"I didn't realize I could ever feel distress from a milk bag related discussion. I need to reflect on some things," another said.
So, let's settle this right here, right now, do you cut one or two holes in your bagged milk?