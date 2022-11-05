5 Things About Life On The East Coast Of Canada That Made Me Realize It Isn't For Me
East Coasters, please don't hate me!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I've lived on the West Coast of Canada my entire life and after chatting with one of my colleagues that grew up on the East Coast, I realized that living there would never be for me.
Sure, the East Coast of Canada looks like a beautiful place to visit, but I could not live there full-time.
From the big-city life to the easily accessible mountains, there are just way too many things that I would miss about my home province of B.C.
If you are deciding whether or not you want to move to Eastern or Western Canada, maybe a few of my personal opinions on it will help guide the way.
Big cities are lacking there
In Atlantic Canada, the biggest city is Halifax. On the West Coast, I have so many options like Vancouver, Kelowna, and Victoria.
Being near a big city is a major deal to me and the slow living on the East Coast just wouldn't cut it.
They don't have *actual* mountains
While living on the West Coast, the mountain options are endless!
We are so lucky to have some of the most amazing ski hills out there like Cypress, Grouse, Seymour and of course, Whistler.
Skiing is a big part of my life and living on the East Coast with limited options would be terribly hard for me.
There's no Whitespot
I love a good Whitespot burger and milkshake.
Nothing can compare and no local East Coast restaurant can try to convince me otherwise, sorry.
If I lived on the East Coast full-time, I would miss my BC-based burger chain way too much.
I would miss the palm trees
Yes, there are Palm trees in Canada and they are on the West Coast!
These trees are absolutely stunning and I feel sorry for all the East Coasters out there that don't get to see the plant like we do every day.
All the snow they get
A little snow is magical, but too much snow is a nightmare. I know the East Coast of Canada can face way harsher weather conditions than Vancouver and that is just something I could never deal with.
I'll take the rain over the snow any day.