Cineplex Has Introduced A New Fee & It's Now Going To Cost You More To Buy Tickets Online
Some people can get a discounted fee and even get it "waived entirely." 🍿💰
Attention moviegoers! Cineplex has now introduced a new fee that will be tacked onto prices when you buy your movie tickets online so you'll have to pay more.
Narcity was told by Sarah Van Lange, vice president of communications with Cineplex, that the decision to bring in this additional cost was made because the Canadian movie theatre chain needs "to further invest and evolve" as one of the leading entertainment companies in the country.
So, this means a booking fee of $1.50 will now be applied to ticket purchases that are made both online at the Cineplex website and on the Cineplex mobile app.
However, there are exceptions including a discount for Scene+ members. If you're with the Cineplex loyalty program, the fee will be cheaper at just $1 when you're booking a ticket to a movie online.
For members of CineClub, Cineplex's movie subscription service, the online booking fee will be "waived entirely."
If you buy your movie tickets in-theatre, at ticket kiosks, box offices or concessions, you will not be charged the new online booking fee and prices will remain the same.
"Online booking fees are not new to our industry and have been in place for many years with our exhibition counterparts globally," Van Lange told Narcity. "Based on the percentage of ticket cost and fee cost, we remain one of the lowest in the entertainment space."
She also said that Cineplex is "deeply committed to keeping movie-going as affordable as possible" but still improving the experience for moviegoers.
In April 2022, Cineplex reopened all of its locations in Canada and they are now operating at full capacity again after pandemic-related shutdowns.