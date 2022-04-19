Cineplex Cinemas Are Fully Reopening Across Canada With No COVID-19 Restrictions For Guests
Proof of vaccination and face masks will no longer be required. 🍿
Calling all movie-lovers! Cineplex has announced that it has fully reopened all of its locations across Canada and most will have no COVID-19 restrictions at all for guests.
On Monday, April 18, the company confirmed that all of its 172 theatres and entertainment venues are now open to visitors and are operating at full capacity once again.
In the notice, Cineplex said that "all previously mandated federal, provincial and municipal operating restrictions" have now been completely lifted for the first time since March 2020.
The company went on to confirm that almost all Cineplex theatres and locations of The Rec Room and Playdium have no COVID-19 related measures in place any more, including limitations on concession sales, capacity limits and proof of vaccination requirements.
The only exceptions are in the provinces of Prince Edward Island and Quebec, where provincial mask mandates remain in place for the time being. That said, Cineplex added that this guideline is "also expected to be lifted in the coming days and weeks."
It means that movie-goers in regions outside of P.E.I and Quebec will no longer have to wear face coverings while visiting Cineplex locations and sitting in theatres.
Customers will no longer be asked for proof of COVID-19 vaccination before purchasing tickets, either.
"Movie-lovers, social seekers, game enthusiasts and all those looking for a safe, affordable escape are returning to our theatres and entertainment venues – and we are so excited to be welcoming them back," Cineplex's President and CEO Ellis Jacob said in a statement.
"In the past two years, we have seen that when operating restrictions are lifted, our guests and customers quickly return across all of our business lines."
Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, Cineplex locations were closed several times due to lockdowns and capacity limits on indoor non-essential services.
In some locations, employees were laid off due to the "significant impact" of shutdowns.
According to Jacob, highly-anticipated upcoming movies like Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are expected to draw crowds to cinemas across Canada through April and May and give a much-needed boost to box office sales.
