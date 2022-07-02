NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Exciting New Openings In Toronto To Look Forward To This Month

From a boozy trip to Wonderland to a tropical beach club.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman in a white dress standing by a beach cabana. Right: Two people sitting on the couch from 'Friends'.

@sandrinesanterre | Instagram, Superfly X | Courtesy of The FRIENDS Experience

Summer is in full swing, and there are tons of ways to enjoy the season in Toronto this summer. The city is full of attractions, and several more exciting places to visit are opening this month.

You can take a trip to Wonderland or relax at a beach club like you're in Tulum, so get ready to celebrate summer to the fullest at these spots.

Don Alfonso

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Opening July 2022

Address: 1 Harbour Square, Floor 38th, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dine with all the views at this new restaurant opening. Don Alfonso is getting a permanent location at the Westin Harbour Castle, and it comes with panoramic city views.

Menu

Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark

Price: $35 per person

When: Opening July 1, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can splash into July at this giant inflatable waterpark opening at Ontario Place. The floating obstacle course lets you bounce, slide and more while cooling off in the water.

Website

The 'FRIENDS' Experience

Price: $34.50 + per person

When: July 14, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Address: 3401 Differin St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can step into the sitcom FRIENDS at this immersive experience coming to Toronto. The exhibit allows you to explore recreations of the set, from the purple door to Central Perk.

Website

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Price: $47 per person

When: July 6 to October 6, 2022

Address: 1212 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: A Toronto cafe is transforming into Wonderland, and you can take a trip down the rabbit hole. The boozy experience is complete with cocktails and enchanting decor.

Website

World of Barbie

\u200bRendering of Barbie's Dreamhouse at the World of Barbie attraction.

World of Barbie

Price: $33 + per adult

When: Opening July 15, 2022

Address: 199 Rathburn Rd. W., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: Come on Barbie, let's go party! You can step into Barbie's Dreamhouse and explore her camper van, music studio, and more at this larger-than-life attraction.

Website

BOB MARLEY ONE LOVE EXPERIENCE

Price: $24.99 + per person

When: July 1 to August 14, 2022

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant exhibit will take you right into the world of iconic artist Bob Marley, and you can wander through six rooms filled with memorabilia and never-before-seen photographs.

Website

Playa Patrón

Price: $25 + per ticket

When: July 7 to 10, 2022

Address: 1561 Lakeshore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Tulum at this tropical beach club opening in Ashbridges Bay Park. The pop-up has sandy floors and a brunch offering that will make you feel like you're on vacation.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

