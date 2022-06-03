Hotel X Toronto Just Got A Stunning New Restaurant & It Takes Up The Entire Rooftop (PHOTOS)
It has a sky-high sushi bar. 🍣
If you're looking for a new place to dine, you'll want to keep this spot in mind. Hotel X just got a multi-level restaurant with sweeping views of the city, and you can sip the day away on the massive rooftop patio.
Valerie is the hotel's latest nightlife concept and it's now officially welcoming guests. Spanning the 27th and 28th floor, the venue is inspired by the Roaring Twenties and offers endless space to enjoy food and drinks.
Interior of Valerie with floor-to-ceiling windows. Courtesy of Valerie
One of the most notable features of the restaurant is the sky-high patio, which takes up the entire rooftop of Hotel X. With panoramic views of the water and city, you'll feel like you're on top of the world.
Patio with views of the CN Tower.Courtesy of Valerie
"Valerie was created with one goal in mind - to surprise our guests with a truly unexpected and unforgettable experience," Brandon Marek, Managing Partner of Harlo Entertainment said in a press release. "They will join us for cocktails amidst an unparalleled view, then find themselves enticed by our menu, hypnotized by the atmosphere and energized by the entertainment."
People dining inside Valerie.Courtesy of Valerie
The menu was created by Executive Chef Adrian Niman, Head Chef Andrew Ttooulias, and Project Chef Cory Kurtzman, and you can expect Japanese inspired dishes like new-style sashimi from the 28th-floor sushi bar.
Variety of sushi bar offerings.Courtesy of Valerie
Valerie offers a range of boozy drinks to enjoy alongside the towering views, from "force carbonated libations" to "barrel-aged creations."
Cocktail with purple flower on top.Courtesy of Valerie
The venue also has live entertainers such as musicians, performers, and DJs, which make every visit to Valerie unique.
This opening comes on the heels of another recent restaurant launch at the hotel. Roses Cocina is a new spot for North American cuisine, and it features elevated comfort food with lake views.
Valerie
Live performers at Valerie.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Rooftop, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This multi-level restaurant has stunning city views and a sky-high sushi bar.